The fractured Democratic party struggled to come together in the cold open of Saturday Night Live’s 47th season, with new featured player James Austin Johnson taking over the role of President Joe Biden. Up until his SNL debut as Biden, Johnson was known for his impersonation of Donald Trump. In the cold open, he played the current president as an avuncular, soft-spoken train enthusiast, in contrast to the outrageous, toothy caricatures offered by past Joes Jason Sudeikis and Jim Carrey. Johnson’s take was as innocuous as the real-life Biden, at one point comparing himself to an oil change: “You try not to...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO