Six Tips to Get Heart-Healthy Sleep

By Brandpoint (BPT)
kingsvillerecord.com
 8 days ago

(BPT) - Sponsored by Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Getting a good night’s rest can be challenging, as many people juggle their careers or academics, social relationships and family responsibilities. This is particularly true for people living with the lifelong sleep disorder narcolepsy, which is characterized by the inability to stay awake and alert during the day, resulting in periods of irrepressible need for sleep or unintended lapses into sleep.1-4 Not only can narcolepsy impact a person’s daily life, it can also have a far-reaching impact on long-term health and well-being, with research showing an increase in prevalence of high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression and anxiety compared to people without narcolepsy.5-8 It’s important for everyone, including those with narcolepsy, to make healthy lifestyle choices to maximize their heart health. In honor of World Narcolepsy Day and World Heart Day, read on for tips to get heart-heathy sleep.

www.kingsvillerecord.com

