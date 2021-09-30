AI May Predict the Next High-Risk Virus To Jump From Animals to Humans

GLASGOW, Scotland — Artificial intelligence may be the best hope humans have for finding the next virus jumping from animals to humans before it becomes a pandemic. Scientists from the University of Glasgow say a form of AI which analyzes viral genomes could predict and possibly stop the next pathogen which is ready to “jump” from other species into humans — like COVID-19. The exact origins of COVID-19 are still unclear. However, most scientists agree that at some point SARS-CoV-2 jumped from an animal (like bats) to humans. While COVID’s outbreak is bringing the threat of animal-to-human disease transmission to the forefront of the conversation, the reality is that many infectious diseases in recent years originated within an animal before crossing over. Researchers say this is why identifying new high-risk zoonotic viruses before they have a chance to spread is so important.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO