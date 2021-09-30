Go For A Hike And Then Rock Climbing On An Old Ore Wall At Steelworkers Park In Illinois

Illinois has so many unique outdoor places for all to enjoy, even in the city. Located in a neighborhood of South Chicago, the property of an abandoned steel mill was transformed into a beautiful park in 2002. Featuring lake views, pathways, natural areas, remnants of the historic mill, and recreational activities, Steelworkers Park provides a wonderful place to escape from city life.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Set among the urban landscape, residents and visitors alike can enjoy a bit of nature here at the 16.5-acre Steelworkers Park in South Chicago. It's a beautiful area to go for a short hike along the walkways and marvel at some of the historical artifacts left behind from the days when the steel mill was in operation.

This site once belonged to South Works which was part of the U.S. Steel Complex. It provided steel used in Pullman train cars. South Works opened in the early 1880s by the Calumet River and Lake Michigan in an area that was becoming highly industrialized. Over the years, the mill had employed over 20,000 people, but it eventually closed down operations in 1992.

In the year 2002, 16.5 acres once belonging to the steel mill were acquired by the Chicago Park District. It was then transformed into a park complete with accessible trails, easy enough for most people to use. A visit to this park also gets you some gorgeous panoramic views of Lake Michigan.

Among the fascinating ruins of what was once part of the area's busy steel mill industry are these blast furnace bells which once helped decrease the loss of gasses from a blast furnace.

The Chicago Park District owns the 30-foot-tall iron ore walls that were once part of the steel mill. Some of them have been transformed into rock climbing walls. The walls have a climbing difficulty of 5.2-5.7 and are good for all skill levels.

All are welcome to come and use the ore wall for climbing and bouldering. It's "climb at your own risk" if you come on your own with your own equipment, or you can register for one of the community climbs sponsored by the Chicago Park District.

Will you come for a hike and go rock climbing at Steelworkers Park in Chicago? This park is certainly one of a kind!

For more information, visit the Steelworkers Park webpage.

Address: East 87th Street & Michigan Avenue, E 87th St & Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60619, USA