CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Go For A Hike And Then Rock Climbing On An Old Ore Wall At Steelworkers Park In Illinois

By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Illinois
Only In Illinois
 6 days ago

Illinois has so many unique outdoor places for all to enjoy, even in the city. Located in a neighborhood of South Chicago, the property of an abandoned steel mill was transformed into a beautiful park in 2002. Featuring lake views, pathways, natural areas, remnants of the historic mill, and recreational activities, Steelworkers Park provides a wonderful place to escape from city life.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Za1uK_0cCbvemd00
Set among the urban landscape, residents and visitors alike can enjoy a bit of nature here at the 16.5-acre Steelworkers Park in South Chicago. It's a beautiful area to go for a short hike along the walkways and marvel at some of the historical artifacts left behind from the days when the steel mill was in operation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDbwH_0cCbvemd00
This site once belonged to South Works which was part of the U.S. Steel Complex. It provided steel used in Pullman train cars. South Works opened in the early 1880s by the Calumet River and Lake Michigan in an area that was becoming highly industrialized. Over the years, the mill had employed over 20,000 people, but it eventually closed down operations in 1992.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pLmm_0cCbvemd00
In the year 2002, 16.5 acres once belonging to the steel mill were acquired by the Chicago Park District. It was then transformed into a park complete with accessible trails, easy enough for most people to use. A visit to this park also gets you some gorgeous panoramic views of Lake Michigan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nIz0_0cCbvemd00
Among the fascinating ruins of what was once part of the area's busy steel mill industry are these blast furnace bells which once helped decrease the loss of gasses from a blast furnace.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgCWl_0cCbvemd00
The Chicago Park District owns the 30-foot-tall iron ore walls that were once part of the steel mill. Some of them have been transformed into rock climbing walls. The walls have a climbing difficulty of 5.2-5.7 and are good for all skill levels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gd5Fn_0cCbvemd00
All are welcome to come and use the ore wall for climbing and bouldering. It's "climb at your own risk" if you come on your own with your own equipment, or you can register for one of the community climbs sponsored by the Chicago Park District.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBgNH_0cCbvemd00
Will you come for a hike and go rock climbing at Steelworkers Park in Chicago? This park is certainly one of a kind!

Would you go rock climbing at this park? For more information, visit the Steelworkers Park webpage. If you have a favorite park that you’d like to see us write about, feel free to fill out our nomination form!

You should also check out Nike Park, another unique park in the Chicago area.

Address: East 87th Street & Michigan Avenue, E 87th St & Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60619, USA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Illinois

Not Many People Know That You Can Take A Week-Long Cruise Along The Illinois And Mississippi Rivers In Illinois

Did you know that you can take a week-long cruise in Illinois? If you’ve been longing to go on a cruise, just know that you don’t have to fly anywhere if you live in or around Illinois. You can actually take a week-long cruise aboard a beautiful riverboat that will travel along a couple of the state’s most beautiful rivers, stopping at picturesque towns along the way. The American Queen Steamboat Company specializes in river cruises around the United States, including one that starts along the Illinois River and ends at the Mississippi River. If you’ve been dreaming of taking a cruise, read on and see what’s in store aboard the American Countess riverboat.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Illinois Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Do you need a break, perhaps a secluded getaway somewhere? With the hustle and bustle of daily life, chances are you probably do. Located along the Mississippi River in the tiny community of Niota, you can book an affordable stay at the Mermaid Cabin, complete with its own deck and enough space for four guests. […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Illinois Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

The Small Illinois Town Of Oglesby Has More Outdoor Attractions Than Any Other Place In The State

Located at the confluence of the Illinois and Vermillion Rivers, Oglesby is a small city with a small-town feel and a population of just 3,600 residents. Home to two of the best state parks in Illinois, Oglesby has plenty to offer in terms of outdoor attractions just waiting to be explored. If you’re looking to […] The post The Small Illinois Town Of Oglesby Has More Outdoor Attractions Than Any Other Place In The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Only In Illinois

Enjoy Seasonal Fall Treats And Family Fun At Goebbert’s Farm In Illinois

It’s that time of year again, the time when families can enjoy apple picking, pumpkin picking, festivals, and other fall fun. Goebbert’s Farm in Barrington, Illinois provides the ultimate in family-friendly fun and seasonal treats during its annual Fall Festival. While you’re making plans this season, add the must-visit Goebbert’s Farm to your list. Will […] The post Enjoy Seasonal Fall Treats And Family Fun At Goebbert’s Farm In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Only In Illinois

Spend The Day Exploring The Historic 1700s Fort De Chartres, A French Fort In Illinois

Illinois officially became a state in 1818, but there was a long history before that. In 1673, the French began to colonize what was known at the time as “Upper Louisiana” along the eastern side of the Mississippi River. They settled in the areas of Cahokia, Kaskaskia, Chartres, Saint Phillippe, and Prairie du Rocher. By the mid-1700s, they had built three wooden forts and one stone fort along the Mississippi. Today, Fort de Chartres, the stone fort, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a worthwhile place to explore on a day trip.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Illinois Hotel

What’s better than cooling off under a cascading waterfall whether it’s out in nature, at a waterpark, or at a hotel pool? How about cooling off under one that’s located inside your hotel room? Sybaris is a hotel resort with several locations throughout the Midwest, including Northbrook, Illinois. Next time you’re in need of a […] The post Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Illinois Hotel appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

The 45-Ounce Jumbo-Ritas At Cocina Tarascas Restaurant In Illinois Are Insane And Outrageously Delicious

Whether it’s Margarita Monday, Taco Tuesday, or any day of the week really, tacos and margaritas make a perfect combination. Located in Chicago, Cocina Tarascas Mexican Restaurant offers authentic Mexican cuisine and some of the best (and biggest) margaritas around.   Have you had a Jumbo-Rita at Cocina Tarascas Restaurant in Chicago? If so, please […] The post The 45-Ounce Jumbo-Ritas At Cocina Tarascas Restaurant In Illinois Are Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Illinois’ Morton Arboretum Will Host Its Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch This October

Featuring over one million trees across its 1,700 acres, Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois is a fascinating outdoor tree museum, unlike any place you’ve ever been. In addition to the wide variety of trees from around the world, the Arboretum hosts several events throughout the year. This October marks the 11th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch, a one-of-a-kind event that’s part art show and part pumpkin patch where you can pick out and purchase your favorite glass pumpkin that will last a lifetime.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelworkers#Rock Climbing#South Chicago#Chicago Area#Il 60619
Only In Illinois

See Sweeping Panoramic Views Of Illinois From Atop The Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower

Illinois has plenty of places that offer stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Whether it’s the overlooks at Mississippi Palisades Park or the observation tower at Dixon Waterfowl Refuge, you can get a birds’ eye view of some of the most scenic parts of the state. Located in the small industrial village of Hartford, a […] The post See Sweeping Panoramic Views Of Illinois From Atop The Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Cosley Zoo Is A Small Zoo Located On The Property Of A Former 1800s Train Station In Illinois

If you love learning about animals, there’s no better place to do so than at Cosley Zoo, a small zoo located in Wheaton, Illinois. It’s here where you’ll also find Douglas Station, a former Chicago Northwestern train station as well as a red caboose. While animals are the main draw to this quaint zoo, the […] The post Cosley Zoo Is A Small Zoo Located On The Property Of A Former 1800s Train Station In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Enjoy A Festive Fall Day Picking Apples And Drinking Apple Wine At Jonamac Orchard In Illinois

It’s fall and, for many of us, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! With all the fun fall festivities along with pumpkin patches and apple picking, it’s sure to be quite the action-packed season. Located in the village of Malta in DeKalb County, Jonamac Orchard is a family-owned farm that features a pumpkin […] The post Enjoy A Festive Fall Day Picking Apples And Drinking Apple Wine At Jonamac Orchard In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Only In Illinois

Illinois’s Glowing Pumpkin Trail Is A Great Way To Celebrate Fall

(Editor’s Note: As of 9/24/21, the 2021 Night of 1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns at Chicago Botanic Garden was sold out, so make sure to get tickets early for next year.) This Halloween, there’s a fabulous fall festival of lights coming to Illinois that you don’t want to miss. Enjoy a magnificent glowing pumpkin trail in the town of […] The post Illinois’s Glowing Pumpkin Trail Is A Great Way To Celebrate Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Get Lost In These 9 Awesome Corn Mazes In Illinois This Fall

Nothing screams fall like a trip through the corn maze. Whether you’re in a family and taking it slow, or in teams facing off against each other, corn mazes are loads of fun. The good news for those visiting or living in Illinois during the autumn months, this state has a ton of corn, so […] The post Get Lost In These 9 Awesome Corn Mazes In Illinois This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Illinois’ Stolp Island Has More Than 40 Historic Buildings Of Architectural Significance

Situated on both sides of the Fox River, the city of Aurora is the second largest in the state of Illinois behind Chicago. At the point where the river drops steeply is where Aurora’s Stolp Island, an island of just 0.03 square miles, is found. Construction on the tiny island started in the mid-1800s and today, 41 of its buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

There’s A Candy Bar Museum In Illinois And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds

Did you know that the Heath Toffee Bar is one of the oldest candy bars in the country? Located in Robinson, Illinois, the Heath Museum & Confectionary is a place where you can satisfy your curiosity over the origins of one of the most famous candy companies in the country and satisfy your sweet tooth […] The post There’s A Candy Bar Museum In Illinois And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Scare Up Some Breakfast At Igor’s Bistro, A Halloween-Themed Restaurant In Illinois

Many of us look forward to the fall season with the leaves changing colors, cooler air, and of course, Halloween! But did you know there’s a restaurant in Rock Island, Illinois where it’s Halloween year-round? Igor’s Bistro is a Halloween-themed restaurant that serves some excellent food you have to try, and they even have breakfast! […] The post Scare Up Some Breakfast At Igor’s Bistro, A Halloween-Themed Restaurant In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Only In Illinois

6K+
Followers
501
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Illinois is for people who LOVE the Land of Lincoln. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy