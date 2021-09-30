CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Integrated multi-omics analysis of RB-loss identifies widespread cellular programming and synthetic weaknesses

By Swetha Rajasekaran ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1271-6204
 6 days ago

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02495-2, published online 17 August 2021. The wrong Supplementary Data 2 was originally published with this article; it has now been replaced with the correct version. The html version of this article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Brandon Nicolay. Present address: Agios Pharmaceutical, Cambridge,...

Author Correction: Automated predictive analytics tool for rainfall forecasting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95735-8, published online 06 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Maulin Raval was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Houston, Victoria, USA’. In addition, Pavithra Sivashanmugam, Vu Pham and Yun Wan were incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department...
Author Correction: Engineering self-organized criticality in living cells

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24695-4, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements:. AEI-PID2019-111680GB-I00/AEI/10.13039/501100011033. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Affiliations. ICREA-Complex Systems Lab, Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain. Blai...
Correction: Limits to the cellular control of sequestered cryptophyte prey in the marine ciliate Mesodinium rubrum

Correction to: ISMEJ https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-020-00830-9 Following the publication of this article the authors noted an error in a sub-section of the methods. For DNA extraction T. amphioxeia cells as well as starved M. rubrum (fed T. amphioxeia) cells were harvested as described above and DNA extracted using a KingFisher Duo Prime System (#5400110, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waltham, USA) using the Plant DNA Kit and following the manufacturers recommendations.”
Author Correction: Lipoarabinomannan antigenic epitope differences in tuberculosis disease subtypes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-70669-9, published online 18 August 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Fahad M Alsaab which was incorrectly given as Fahad Alsaab. Additionally, the Affiliations given for author Fahad M. Alsaab were incomplete. The correct affiliations are...
Author Correction: Multivariate pattern analysis of brain structure predicts functional outcome after auditory-based cognitive training interventions

In the original version of this Article, references 59 and 60 were swapped. This has now been corrected in both the HTML and PDF version of the Article. Faculty of Medicine and University Hospital of Cologne, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. Lana Kambeitz-Ilankovic, Julian Wenzel, Linda Betz & Nora Penzel.
Author Correction: An ecological network approach to predict ecosystem service vulnerability to species losses

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21824-x, published online 11 March 2021. In the original version of the published article, two formulas in the “Robustness analysis” section of the Methods were incorrectly expressed as \(R_F=\sum x(y)\) and \(R_{ES}=\sum x(y)\). The formulas have now been correctly expressed as \({R}_{F}=\frac{\sum y(x)}{max(x)}\) and \({R}_{ES}=\frac{\sum y(x)}{max(x)}\).
Publisher Correction: Learning interpretable cellular and gene signature embeddings from single-cell transcriptomic data

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25534-2, published online 6 September 2021. In the original PDF version of this Article, there was an error in the code within the 'Methods' subsection ‘scETM software’. The original text read:. “from scETM import scETM,. UnsupervisedTrainermodel = scETM(adata.n_. vars, adata.obs.batch_indices.nunique()) trainer = UnsupervisedTrainer(model, adata) trainer.train(save_model_ckpt =...
Author Correction: Mechanical activation of spike fosters SARS-CoV-2 infection

In the initial published version of this article, there was an error in the first affiliation. The correct first affiliation is “Department of Cell Biology and Department of Cardiology of the Second Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China”. This correction does not affect the description of the results or the conclusions of this work.
A machine learning approach for efficient multi-dimensional integration

Many physics problems involve integration in multi-dimensional space whose analytic solution is not available. The integrals can be evaluated using numerical integration methods, but it requires a large computational cost in some cases, so an efficient algorithm plays an important role in solving the physics problems. We propose a novel numerical multi-dimensional integration algorithm using machine learning (ML). After training a ML regression model to mimic a target integrand, the regression model is used to evaluate an approximation of the integral. Then, the difference between the approximation and the true answer is calculated to correct the bias in the approximation of the integral induced by ML prediction errors. Because of the bias correction, the final estimate of the integral is unbiased and has a statistically correct error estimation. Three ML models of multi-layer perceptron, gradient boosting decision tree, and Gaussian process regression algorithms are investigated. The performance of the proposed algorithm is demonstrated on six different families of integrands that typically appear in physics problems at various dimensions and integrand difficulties. The results show that, for the same total number of integrand evaluations, the new algorithm provides integral estimates with more than an order of magnitude smaller uncertainties than those of the VEGAS algorithm in most of the test cases.
Author Correction: The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Transcriptome and Metatranscriptome Meta-Analysis (IBD TaMMA) framework

Correction to: Nature Computational Science https://doi.org/10.1038/s43588-021-00114-y, published online 20 August 2021. In the version of this Brief Communication initially published, there were errors in author affiliations. Specifically, affiliation 2 (IBD Center, Humanitas Clinical and Research Center – IRCCS, Rozzano, Milan, Italy) has been corrected to read: “IBD Center, IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital, Rozzano, Milan, Italy.” Further, Luca Massimino was missing a footnote to affiliation 2, while Luigi Antonio Lamparelli’s affiliations included affiliation 1 (Department of Biomedical Sciences, Humanitas University, Pieve Emanuele, Milan, Italy) in error. The footnotes have been restored and removed, respectively. The changes have been made to the online version of the article.
Subtypes of schizophrenia identified by multi-omic measures associated with dysregulated immune function

Epigenetic modifications are plausible molecular sources of phenotypic heterogeneity across schizophrenia patients. The current study investigated biological heterogeneity in schizophrenia using peripheral epigenetic profiles to delineate illness subtypes independent of their phenomenological manifestations. We applied epigenome-wide profiling with a DNA methylation array from blood samples of 63 schizophrenia patients and 59 healthy controls. Non-negative matrix factorization (NMF) and k-means clustering were performed to identify DNA methylation-related patient subtypes. The validity of the partition was tested by assessing the profile of the T cell receptor (TCR) repertoires. The uniqueness of the identified subtypes in relation to brain structural and clinical measures were evaluated. Two distinct patterns of DNA methylation profiles were identified in patients. One subtype (60.3% of patients) showed relatively limited changes in methylation levels and cell composition compared to controls, while a second subtype (39.7% of patients) exhibited widespread methylation level alterations among genes enriched in immune cell activity, as well as a higher proportion of neutrophils and lower proportion of lymphocytes. Differentiation of the two patient subtypes was validated by TCR repertoires, which paralleled the partition based on DNA methylation profiles. The subtype with widespread methylation modifications had higher symptom severity, performed worse on cognitive measures, and displayed greater reductions in fractional anisotropy of white matter tracts and evidence of gray matter thickening compared to the other subtype. Identification of a distinct subtype of schizophrenia with unique molecular, cerebral, and clinical features provide a novel parcellation of the schizophrenia syndrome with potential to guide development of individualized therapeutics.
Author Correction: The lengths of trachea and main bronchus in Chinese Shanghai population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81744-0, published online 26 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Material and Methods section under subheading ‘Study population’,. “Therefore, 153 adult patients were eligible for evaluation in the study, including 71 patients with unilateral mild pneumonia, 60 patients with pulmonary...
Author Correction: Current biological approaches for management of crucifer pests

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91088-4, published online 04 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Reference 122 was omitted, and is listed below. Shah, F. M. et al. Field evaluation of synthetic and neem-derived alternative insecticides in developing action thresholds against cauliflower pests. Sci. Rep. 9(1), 1-13...
Author Correction: Psychopathy

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volume 7, Article number: 71 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: Nature Reviews Disease Primers https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-021-00282-1, published online 08 July 2021. In the original version of this Primer, several names were incorrectly omitted from the Author contributions statement; E.R.K. was omitted from Epidemiology, A.R.B.-S. was omitted...
Author Correction: Adipose expression of CREB3L3 modulates body weight during obesity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98627-z, published online 29 September 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “The authors thank Kezhong Zhang of Wayne State University for providing the anti-CREB3L3 antibody. The work was supported by R00 DK090210, R01 DK109015, University of Chicago DRTC (DK020595)...
Author Correction: Transcriptional programs of neoantigen-specific TIL in anti-PD-1-treated lung cancers

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03752-4 Published online 21 July 2021. In the originally published version of this Article there were three labeling errors in Fig. 1. The cluster names for “CD8-MHCII” and “CD8-proliferating” were switched and the cluster names for “Stem-like memory” and “MAIT” were switched (Fig. 1c). Their positions have now been corrected. In Fig. 1d, a typo in the “SCL4A10” gene label has been corrected to “SLC4A10.” The legend for Fig. 1c originally referred to the heatmap as displaying the “top-5” most differential genes. This has been corrected to “the top-3” most differential genes. In the eighth paragraph of main text, a typo in the gene name “LINC02246” has been corrected to “LINC02446.” Further, in Supplementary Table 9, the data point “5” was missing in the Number of nonsynonymous mutations per exome column for patient NY016-007; this has now been corrected. The original Article has been corrected online.
Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
Evaluating posterior vitreous detachment by widefield 23-mm swept-source optical coherence tomography imaging in healthy subjects

Posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) is a separation between the posterior vitreous cortex and internal limiting membrane. Although PVD was historically considered an acute event, recent studies using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) revealed a gradual progression of PVD in healthy subjects. Although SD-OCT improved PVD studies, the narrow imaging angle and long examination time were problematic to allow wide angle capture. The Xephilio OCT-S1 (Canon), a swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) device, can obtain up to 23-mm of widefield B-scan images in a single acquisition. We used this widefield SS-OCT to quantitatively evaluate the PVD stage in 214 healthy subjects aged 4–89 years and determine whether PVD stages differ between the bilateral eyes of each patient. Age was significantly positively correlated with the overall PVD stage (ρ = 0.7520, P < 0.001). Interestingly, partial PVD occurred in children as young as 5 years, indicating that initial PVD onset may occur much earlier than previously reported. Furthermore, PVD stages of the bilateral eyes were highly consistent in 183 subjects (85.5%). Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT thus revealed that PVD started earlier than anticipated, and age was correlated with the symmetry of PVD stage. Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT may also be clinically useful for the evaluation of diseased eyes.
Increased lethality in influenza and SARS-CoV-2 coinfection is prevented by influenza immunity but not SARS-CoV-2 immunity

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the cause of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The continued spread of SARS-CoV-2 increases the probability of influenza/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection, which may result in severe disease. In this study, we examine the disease outcome of influenza A virus (IAV) and SARS-CoV-2 coinfection in K18-hACE2 mice. Our data indicate enhance susceptibility of IAV-infected mice to developing severe disease upon coinfection with SARS-CoV-2 two days later. In contrast to nonfatal influenza and lower mortality rates due to SARS-CoV-2 alone, this coinfection results in severe morbidity and nearly complete mortality. Coinfection is associated with elevated influenza viral loads in respiratory organs. Remarkably, prior immunity to influenza, but not to SARS-CoV-2, prevents severe disease and mortality. This protection is antibody-dependent. These data experimentally support the necessity of seasonal influenza vaccination for reducing the risk of severe influenza/COVID-19 comorbidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Targeted therapy for drug-tolerant persister cells after imatinib treatment for gastrointestinal stromal tumours

Despite the effectiveness of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI), gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST) develop after the withdrawal of TKI. Based on previous studies, a subpopulation of drug-tolerant cells called “persister cells” may be responsible for the recurrence and have thus, gained attention as a novel target in cancer therapy. Methods. The...
