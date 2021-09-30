Northampton DAR celebrates Constitution Day
Pictured: Dixon Leatherbury, Chairman of the Northampton County Board of Supervisors, (1st row) stands with local DAR Chapter members, (2nd row) Vice Regent Mary Ann Rice, Regent Bonnie Shannonhouse, (3rd row) Treasurer Nancy Gosline, (4th row) Conservation Chair Kit Warren, Susan Enzastiga, and (5th row) Flag Chair Jody Bundy, Parliamentarian and Northampton County Supervisor Betsy Mapp, Chapter Chaplain Mary Anne Davis, Dora Weston Wilkins, and Registrar and Membership Chair Claiborne Dickinson.shoredailynews.com
Comments / 0