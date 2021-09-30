Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How New Mexico Stacks Up

The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 185,265,610 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.6% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In New Mexico, 63.0% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

As of Sept. 28, New Mexico has received about 2,931,100 vaccinations and administered about 94.6% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 248,788 confirmed cases of the virus in New Mexico as of Sept. 28 -- or 11,873 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,036 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Sept. 28, 2021.

These are all the counties in New Mexico where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).