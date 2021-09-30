Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How New Mexico Stacks Up
The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 185,265,610 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.6% of the U.S. population.
Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In New Mexico, 63.0% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.
As of Sept. 28, New Mexico has received about 2,931,100 vaccinations and administered about 94.6% of those doses.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 248,788 confirmed cases of the virus in New Mexico as of Sept. 28 -- or 11,873 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,036 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.
All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Sept. 28, 2021.
These are all the counties in New Mexico where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Place
|Share of pop. fully vaccinated
|Fully vaccinated residents
|Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
|1
|Vermont
|69.1%
|432,963
|4,842
|2
|Maine
|68.7%
|919,419
|6,514
|3
|Connecticut
|68.4%
|2,444,759
|10,853
|4
|Rhode Island
|68.2%
|720,999
|16,145
|5
|Massachusetts
|67.7%
|4,674,172
|11,632
|6
|Maryland
|64.0%
|3,868,664
|8,735
|7
|New Jersey
|64.0%
|5,702,305
|12,878
|8
|New York
|63.3%
|12,363,963
|12,321
|9
|New Mexico
|63.0%
|1,319,845
|11,873
|10
|Washington D.C.
|61.9%
|423,558
|8,795
|11
|New Hampshire
|61.6%
|835,382
|8,659
|12
|Washington
|61.3%
|4,619,303
|8,500
|13
|Oregon
|61.0%
|2,555,875
|7,660
|14
|Virginia
|60.6%
|5,157,759
|10,018
|15
|Colorado
|59.9%
|3,411,538
|11,603
|16
|California
|58.8%
|23,255,045
|11,764
|17
|Minnesota
|58.3%
|3,273,631
|12,425
|18
|Delaware
|57.7%
|558,004
|13,588
|19
|Pennsylvania
|57.6%
|7,382,475
|11,025
|20
|Florida
|57.6%
|12,263,256
|16,691
|21
|Hawaii
|57.5%
|817,134
|5,333
|22
|Wisconsin
|56.4%
|3,279,448
|13,654
|23
|Texas
|55.6%
|15,971,094
|13,944
|24
|Nebraska
|54.7%
|1,055,253
|13,605
|25
|Iowa
|53.9%
|1,700,199
|14,121
|26
|Illinois
|53.1%
|6,764,764
|12,653
|27
|Michigan
|52.2%
|5,213,156
|11,331
|28
|Kentucky
|52.1%
|2,326,792
|15,084
|29
|Arizona
|51.7%
|3,710,533
|15,120
|30
|South Dakota
|51.7%
|456,108
|16,186
|31
|Nevada
|51.4%
|1,559,609
|13,726
|32
|Utah
|51.1%
|1,616,191
|15,839
|33
|Kansas
|51.0%
|1,484,369
|13,892
|34
|North Carolina
|50.1%
|5,204,678
|13,182
|35
|Ohio
|50.1%
|5,858,907
|11,891
|36
|Alaska
|50.0%
|368,741
|13,983
|37
|Montana
|48.6%
|516,653
|13,747
|38
|Indiana
|48.6%
|3,251,613
|14,165
|39
|Missouri
|47.7%
|2,925,218
|13,290
|40
|South Carolina
|47.7%
|2,423,527
|16,552
|41
|Oklahoma
|47.6%
|1,876,006
|15,357
|42
|Tennessee
|45.6%
|3,089,285
|17,867
|43
|Georgia
|45.5%
|4,785,984
|14,806
|44
|Arkansas
|45.5%
|1,369,877
|16,346
|45
|Louisiana
|45.1%
|2,103,718
|15,762
|46
|North Dakota
|44.0%
|334,704
|17,034
|47
|Mississippi
|42.9%
|1,282,482
|16,169
|48
|Alabama
|42.6%
|2,081,567
|16,176
|49
|Idaho
|42.3%
|741,162
|14,306
|50
|Wyoming
|41.5%
|239,864
|15,209
|51
|West Virginia
|40.1%
|723,491
|13,002
