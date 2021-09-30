CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Sumter, SC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCbtSDD00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Sumter, SC metro area consists of Sumter County and Clarendon County. As of September 28, there were 13,858.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Sumter residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Sumter metro area, Sumter County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of September 28, there were 13,863.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Sumter County, the most of any county in Sumter, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Clarendon County, there were 13,844.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Sumter.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Sumter metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.4% in May 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Sumter, SC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
24860 Greenville-Anderson, SC 895,942 168,436 18,799.9 2,447 273.1
43900 Spartanburg, SC 307,617 57,342 18,640.7 999 324.8
22500 Florence, SC 205,502 36,582 17,801.3 699 340.1
17900 Columbia, SC 824,278 135,275 16,411.3 1,732 210.1
16700 Charleston-North Charleston, SC 774,508 123,267 15,915.5 1,235 159.5
34820 Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC 463,987 73,522 15,845.7 995 214.4
25940 Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC 214,752 29,779 13,866.7 344 160.2
44940 Sumter, SC 140,714 19,501 13,858.6 398 282.8

