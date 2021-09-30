CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the State College, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCbtRKU00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The State College, PA metro area consists of just Centre County. As of September 28, there were 11,835.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 State College residents, 10.4% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the State College metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.4% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the State College, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 18,763 13,428.1 311 222.6
39740 Reading, PA 418,025 54,124 12,947.6 1,085 259.6
27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 16,989 12,772.8 459 345.1
10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 106,465 12,710.6 2,085 248.9
16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 19,341 12,547.1 407 264.0
49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 55,486 12,453.0 895 200.9
11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 15,272 12,400.4 354 287.4
48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 14,128 12,357.2 318 278.1
29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 64,830 11,983.4 1,226 226.6
44300 State College, PA 161,960 19,169 11,835.6 235 145.1
23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 11,803 11,518.5 197 192.3
37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 669,655 11,015.6 13,669 224.9
14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 9,151 10,897.4 209 248.9
42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 60,093 10,815.1 1,419 255.4
20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 17,933 10,672.4 345 205.3
25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 60,630 10,618.0 1,254 219.6
38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 245,801 10,542.9 4,697 201.5
21500 Erie, PA 273,835 25,143 9,181.8 451 164.7

