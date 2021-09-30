CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Springfield, OH Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCbtOvX00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Springfield, OH metro area consists of just Clark County. As of September 28, there were 13,534.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Springfield residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Springfield metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.6% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Springfield, OH metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
30620 Lima, OH 103,175 14,405 13,961.7 261 253.0
31900 Mansfield, OH 121,100 16,749 13,830.7 236 194.9
44220 Springfield, OH 134,726 18,235 13,534.9 332 246.4
19430 Dayton-Kettering, OH 803,543 102,867 12,801.7 1,697 211.2
17140 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 2,201,741 279,989 12,716.7 3,426 155.6
18140 Columbus, OH 2,077,761 253,736 12,212.0 2,616 125.9
45780 Toledo, OH 644,137 77,612 12,049.0 1,245 193.3
15940 Canton-Massillon, OH 399,736 45,020 11,262.4 1,035 258.9
49660 Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA 541,846 59,809 11,038.0 1,447 267.1
17460 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 2,056,898 221,651 10,776.0 3,748 182.2
10420 Akron, OH 703,845 73,440 10,434.1 1,282 182.1

