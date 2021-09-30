It Happens Here: Flaky Crust Pies In Norton Gives Customers A Slice Of Home

NORTON (CBS) – There’s a bakery in Norton that’s giving customers a slice of home.

The husband-and-wife team of Andres and Ashley Diossa opened Flaky Crust Pies in 2019. But Ashley’s story is different than most bakers – she rarely made pie.

“I wouldn’t say that I made pies all the time and I was crazy about pies,” she told WBZ-TV.

But after watching the PBS special “ A Few Good Pie Places ” she found herself always thinking about the kitchen.

“I definitely fell in love with pie and now it’s always on my mind,” she said.

And clearly on the minds of their Norton customers too. After March of 2020, many restaurants struggled to find diners due to the pandemic. Andres and Ashley adapted and their local business grew.

“We expanded what used to be the dining room, now it’s part of the kitchen and storage,” Andres told WBZ. “We actually purchased another freezer too because we couldn’t keep it stocked enough and we needed to expand.”

Expand their cooking ability and expand their menu. What might be blueberry crumble pie this month will be something more seasonal next.

“We like to switch it up. So next month you’re not going to see the same menu here in the display. So I think that’s also another thing that keeps people coming back,” Andres said.

“The customers just come back week after week. Some customers come more than once a week,” Ashley said.

The revolving menu is clearly a draw. But the classics, like chicken pot pie and shepherd’s pie, are available all year long.

“We have fun with some of the pies but the classics I really try to keep simple,” she told WBZ.

The phone has been ringing off the hook for a few years now. But the feeling of each new order is still as sweet as ever.

“We’ll get orders for a lot of pies and I’m like ‘Oh my God these people want our pie. They really love us,” Ashley said.

For more information, visit their website .