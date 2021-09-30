CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Washington D.C. Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cCbtFz000 The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 185,265,610 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.6% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Washington D.C., 61.9% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Washington D.C. is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Sept. 28, Washington D.C. has received about 1,210,900 vaccinations and administered about 82.2% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 60,205 confirmed cases of the virus in Washington D.C. as of Sept. 28 -- or 8,795 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,036 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Sept. 28, 2021.

Click here to see all current COVID-19 data for Washington D.C.

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Vermont 69.1% 432,963 4,842
2 Maine 68.7% 919,419 6,514
3 Connecticut 68.4% 2,444,759 10,853
4 Rhode Island 68.2% 720,999 16,145
5 Massachusetts 67.7% 4,674,172 11,632
6 Maryland 64.0% 3,868,664 8,735
7 New Jersey 64.0% 5,702,305 12,878
8 New York 63.3% 12,363,963 12,321
9 New Mexico 63.0% 1,319,845 11,873
10 Washington D.C. 61.9% 423,558 8,795
11 New Hampshire 61.6% 835,382 8,659
12 Washington 61.3% 4,619,303 8,500
13 Oregon 61.0% 2,555,875 7,660
14 Virginia 60.6% 5,157,759 10,018
15 Colorado 59.9% 3,411,538 11,603
16 California 58.8% 23,255,045 11,764
17 Minnesota 58.3% 3,273,631 12,425
18 Delaware 57.7% 558,004 13,588
19 Pennsylvania 57.6% 7,382,475 11,025
20 Florida 57.6% 12,263,256 16,691
21 Hawaii 57.5% 817,134 5,333
22 Wisconsin 56.4% 3,279,448 13,654
23 Texas 55.6% 15,971,094 13,944
24 Nebraska 54.7% 1,055,253 13,605
25 Iowa 53.9% 1,700,199 14,121
26 Illinois 53.1% 6,764,764 12,653
27 Michigan 52.2% 5,213,156 11,331
28 Kentucky 52.1% 2,326,792 15,084
29 Arizona 51.7% 3,710,533 15,120
30 South Dakota 51.7% 456,108 16,186
31 Nevada 51.4% 1,559,609 13,726
32 Utah 51.1% 1,616,191 15,839
33 Kansas 51.0% 1,484,369 13,892
34 North Carolina 50.1% 5,204,678 13,182
35 Ohio 50.1% 5,858,907 11,891
36 Alaska 50.0% 368,741 13,983
37 Montana 48.6% 516,653 13,747
38 Indiana 48.6% 3,251,613 14,165
39 Missouri 47.7% 2,925,218 13,290
40 South Carolina 47.7% 2,423,527 16,552
41 Oklahoma 47.6% 1,876,006 15,357
42 Tennessee 45.6% 3,089,285 17,867
43 Georgia 45.5% 4,785,984 14,806
44 Arkansas 45.5% 1,369,877 16,346
45 Louisiana 45.1% 2,103,718 15,762
46 North Dakota 44.0% 334,704 17,034
47 Mississippi 42.9% 1,282,482 16,169
48 Alabama 42.6% 2,081,567 16,176
49 Idaho 42.3% 741,162 14,306
50 Wyoming 41.5% 239,864 15,209
51 West Virginia 40.1% 723,491 13,002

