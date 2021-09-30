CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How North Dakota Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cCbtE6H00 The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 185,265,610 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.6% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In North Dakota, 44.0% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in North Dakota appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Sept. 28, North Dakota has received about 917,300 vaccinations and administered about 80.4% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 129,472 confirmed cases of the virus in North Dakota as of Sept. 28 -- or 17,034 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,036 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Sept. 28, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Vermont 69.1% 432,963 4,842
2 Maine 68.7% 919,419 6,514
3 Connecticut 68.4% 2,444,759 10,853
4 Rhode Island 68.2% 720,999 16,145
5 Massachusetts 67.7% 4,674,172 11,632
6 Maryland 64.0% 3,868,664 8,735
7 New Jersey 64.0% 5,702,305 12,878
8 New York 63.3% 12,363,963 12,321
9 New Mexico 63.0% 1,319,845 11,873
10 Washington D.C. 61.9% 423,558 8,795
11 New Hampshire 61.6% 835,382 8,659
12 Washington 61.3% 4,619,303 8,500
13 Oregon 61.0% 2,555,875 7,660
14 Virginia 60.6% 5,157,759 10,018
15 Colorado 59.9% 3,411,538 11,603
16 California 58.8% 23,255,045 11,764
17 Minnesota 58.3% 3,273,631 12,425
18 Delaware 57.7% 558,004 13,588
19 Pennsylvania 57.6% 7,382,475 11,025
20 Florida 57.6% 12,263,256 16,691
21 Hawaii 57.5% 817,134 5,333
22 Wisconsin 56.4% 3,279,448 13,654
23 Texas 55.6% 15,971,094 13,944
24 Nebraska 54.7% 1,055,253 13,605
25 Iowa 53.9% 1,700,199 14,121
26 Illinois 53.1% 6,764,764 12,653
27 Michigan 52.2% 5,213,156 11,331
28 Kentucky 52.1% 2,326,792 15,084
29 Arizona 51.7% 3,710,533 15,120
30 South Dakota 51.7% 456,108 16,186
31 Nevada 51.4% 1,559,609 13,726
32 Utah 51.1% 1,616,191 15,839
33 Kansas 51.0% 1,484,369 13,892
34 North Carolina 50.1% 5,204,678 13,182
35 Ohio 50.1% 5,858,907 11,891
36 Alaska 50.0% 368,741 13,983
37 Montana 48.6% 516,653 13,747
38 Indiana 48.6% 3,251,613 14,165
39 Missouri 47.7% 2,925,218 13,290
40 South Carolina 47.7% 2,423,527 16,552
41 Oklahoma 47.6% 1,876,006 15,357
42 Tennessee 45.6% 3,089,285 17,867
43 Georgia 45.5% 4,785,984 14,806
44 Arkansas 45.5% 1,369,877 16,346
45 Louisiana 45.1% 2,103,718 15,762
46 North Dakota 44.0% 334,704 17,034
47 Mississippi 42.9% 1,282,482 16,169
48 Alabama 42.6% 2,081,567 16,176
49 Idaho 42.3% 741,162 14,306
50 Wyoming 41.5% 239,864 15,209
51 West Virginia 40.1% 723,491 13,002

Related
Best Life

These 8 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

A week after the U.S. reported the first sustained drops in nationally reported COVID cases, numbers appear to be back on the rise once again. As the highly contagious Delta variant continues to take its toll, some particularly hard-hit states are reporting COVID surges that are some of the worst seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Utah State
EatThis

These 6 States Predicted to Have Next COVID Surge

As summer transitions into fall, the shape of the COVID-19 pandemic is shifting as well. Some hotspots that raged all summer (Florida, Texas and many Southern states) are on the relative decline, while cases are rising in other regions. In these six states, a recent increase in cases and hospitalizations indicate they're part of the next COVID surge. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
washingtoninformer.com

A Third of U.S. COVID Deaths Last Week Were in 3 States: Report

Three states accounted for roughly one-third of last week’s coronavirus-related deaths, according to federal data. Of the U.S.’s 9,500 deaths, a third came from Texas, Georgia and Alabama, ABC News reported. The United States has logged approximately 42 million coronavirus cases and 679,000 related deaths since the start of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
The Independent

West Virginia governor warns of ‘terrible, terrible carnage’ as US passes 40 million Covid cases

The US has a case of long Covid, having now topped more than 40 million known cases, more than the population of the whole state of California. Leaders across the country — and the political spectrum — are urging people to get vaccinated to stop what one governor called “terrible, terrible carnage.”“We’ve got a really big time situation in West Virginia. Rights or no rights, you need to really get vaccinated. You need to give to your neighbours, I know you’re loving, caring people. We’ve got to do this,” West Virginia governor Jim Justice said on Monday, after reading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Still Rising

For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
