24-year-old woman missing in Chesterfield found safe
UPDATE: Chesterfield Police said Gloria Barba has been found safe.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for a 24-year-old woman who was last seen just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Gloria Barba of Chesterfield is five-foot-six with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a grey, 2017 Ford Fusion, according to Chesterfield Police.
Anyone with information about Barba's whereabouts can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.
