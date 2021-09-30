CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At 28.63 percent, New Jersey’s pension fund far surpasses any returns in the last two decades

By Jay Edwards
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW JERSEY – The State Investment Council, Treasury’s Division of Investment Wednesday reported that New Jersey’s Pension Fund generated a final, unaudited return of 28.63 percent for the 12-month period ending June 30, 2021, far surpassing any annual return on record for the last 20 years, as well as the 7.3 percent statutory assumed rate of return for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY 2021).

