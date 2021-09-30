At 28.63 percent, New Jersey’s pension fund far surpasses any returns in the last two decades

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is offering to pay a bonus to unemployed residents who head back to work. It also gives eligible employers up to $10,000 in wage subsidies for up to six months. NEW: We’re launching the Return & Earn Program to assist unemployed workers in their return to work and help small businesses fill the positions they need to fill to grow, thrive, and lead our economic recovery. https://t.co/jAg0i41q4Z pic.twitter.com/yB2U3p2wL1 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 27, 2021 That helps cover the cost of training new workers. The money is coming from the nearly $2 trillion federal COVID relief bill. Click here for more information on how to apply.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO