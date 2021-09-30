Crooze and mxHERO Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Customer Experience Solutions on the Box Content Cloud
Crooze & mxHERO offer email security, content management, contract lifecycle management, and metadata document library solutions atop the Box Content Cloud. Today, Crooze, Inc. and mxHERO, Inc. have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development and delivery of key customer, employee, partner experience solutions. These solutions, built for the Box Content Cloud, include email security, content management, contract lifecycle management (CLM), and metadata document libraries.martechseries.com
