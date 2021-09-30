Crooze and mxHERO Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Customer Experience Solutions on the Box Content Cloud

New investment, led by Permira, comes on the heels of accelerated company growth and will be used to drive continued growth of its customer data infrastructure. mParticle, the leading customer data infrastructure company, today announced that it has raised $150 million in Series E funding, led by Permira’s growth fund which backs leading tech-enabled and digital businesses. The existing investor base also participated in the round alongside new backers including former Adobe CFO Mark Garrett and New England Patriots All-Pro punter Jake Bailey. The funding will support mParticle’s continued global go-to-market expansion, as well as significant R&D investment as demand for customer data infrastructure continues to accelerate. With the round, Daniel Brenhouse, Principal at Permira, will join the mParticle Board of Directors.

