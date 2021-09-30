CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

TIBCO LABS Launches New Capabilities to Support Digital Transformation and Innovation Discovery

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLABS Program Delivers New Projects to Enhance Process Discovery, App Development, and Collaboration. TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced three key additions to its TIBCO Cloud™offering: TIBCO Cloud™Discover, TIBCO Cloud™Composer, and TIBCO LABS™Gallery. These innovations come from the collaborative TIBCO LABS program, which enables customers and partners to further innovate when developing and connecting new applications, or defining data, data management, and digital strategies that support future business innovation.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
sourceforge.net

Q&A with Maxihost: Supporting Digital Transformation with Bare Metal Cloud

In today’s increasingly virtual world, there is a heightened need for high-performance, secure, stable infrastructure to support digital acceleration across industries. Businesses of all sizes are looking to scale their digital operations quickly and deploy and maintain data securely, often across multiple global locations. End users are expecting services to be delivered in a real-time, seamless way. Even a short disruption in service caused by an outage or performance or security issue can result in significant revenue impact and loss of customer satisfaction.
COMPUTERS
CMSWire

Learning From Digital Transformation Failures

According to a McKinsey global survey of executives, the pandemic caused companies to accelerate their digital transformations by three to four years — in a matter of months. Survey respondents also expected most changes to last, and were making the investments required to make sure that changes stick. Research suggests...
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

In The Dark On Digital Transformation

Industry Leaders Need To Embrace It, But Do They Understand It?. Should you invest in cryptocurrencies? As with all investments, it depends on many factors. At the Morningstar Investment Conference on Thursday, Matthew Hougan of Bitwise, Tyrone Ross, Jr. of Onramp Invest and Annemarie Tierney of Liquid Advisors joined Morningstar's Ben Johnson to talk about portfolio allocations to cryptocurrencies. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and Read More.
MARKETS
Inman.com

Strategy and digital business transformation define the new Placester

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. There was a time when Placester offered websites for $5 per month. Subway used to sell a sandwich for that much. From what I remember from the company’s websites back then,...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Business Innovation#Tibco Software#Innovate#Tibco Labs Launches#Labs Program#App Development#Tibco Cloud#Tibco Labs Gallery#Martech#Tibco Cloud Discover#Tibco Cloud Composer#Intelligence Cloud
automationworld.com

Overcoming the Cultural Barriers to Digital Transformation

It’s often been observed that the biggest barriers holding back digital transformation are related to organizational culture, rather than technology itself. In a recent “State of Industry 4.0” survey from industrial electronics and connectivity technology supplier Molex, 44% of respondents indicated that organizational and cultural issues where the most severe impediments to their digital transformation goals, compared to just 33% who indicated business model issues and 22% who indicated technology issues.
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Digital transformation: The obstacles prohibiting progress

Digital transformation. It’s a hot topic in the world of business with countless articles praising its benefits, but the path toward its achievement is somewhat elusive. At its core, digital transformation is the strategic adoption of digital technologies to create a connected digital ecosystem. It’s used to improve internal processes and productivity, manage business risk, control costs, and above all else, deliver better customer experiences. With a definition like that, you’d think every business would be eager to get started. A change of this magnitude, however, is not without its challenges.
ECONOMY
TechRepublic

TIBCO announces new additions to its Cloud offering

TIBCO has launched Cloud Discover and Cloud Composer, along with TIBCO LABS Gallery, a new way for customers to interact with its innovation center. TIBCO Software announced Wednesday three additions to its TIBCO Cloud offering: TIBCO Cloud Discover, TIBCO Cloud Composer and TIBCO LABS Gallery. These innovations come out of the TIBCO LABS program, where customers and partners interact with TIBCO employees to innovate around new products and update existing products.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

TIBCO Delivers a Comprehensive, Connected Platform for the Adaptable Digital Business

New Platform Capabilities and Services Enable Any User to Compose and Deliver Any Application. TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced significant updates to its Connect portfolio and an evolution of TIBCO Cloud™, packed with enhanced features that provide digital leaders a unified, self-service, modern digital platform to run and adapt how the business operates. Innovative updates to integration, API management, and messaging offerings further empower users to connect, compose, and deliver any application, data source, and device. This positions the company’s suite of solutions and services as one of the most comprehensive in the industry.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
martechseries.com

Logility Launches Corporate Responsibility Solution, Helping Businesses Track Social Compliance and Environmental Status of Suppliers

Logility 21.02 powers technology to ensure sustainable, ethical practices that support brand integrity and corporate responsibility. Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, announced its latest software release which supports corporate social responsibility and supply chain traceability goals. Marketing Technology News: Contextual Targeting...
BUSINESS
tmonews.com

T-Mobile presents new batch of 5G Open Innovation Lab participants

T-Mobile has since made its 5G Open Innovation Lab available to startups that are interested in presenting their breakthrough innovations. And recently, CNH Industrial has revealed that they have joined the program as the first industry partner to rapidly accelerate applied innovation in agriculture and manufacturing. The global manufacturer joins...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

OneView Commerce Launches Unified Commerce Free Trial and Pilot Program for Retailers to Reduce Technology Risk of Digital Transformation

OneView Test Drive Makes Key Unified Commerce Experiences for Point of Sale, Pickup and Delivery, and Mobility Available for Free 30-Day Trial. OneView Commerce (OneView), the only provider of a headless unified commerce transaction engine that powers transactions from click to brick across the shopping journey, today announced their OneView Test Drive program for qualified retailers. The announcement makes OneView’s unified commerce transaction engine and sought-after digital experiences for point of sale, pickup and delivery, and mobility — the same experiences transforming digital engagement in retail and grocery today — available for a 30-day free trial. Following the free trial, Test Drive’s quick-start lab deployments and live pilot options further allow retailers to experience first-hand how control and agility empower effective digital transformation.
RETAIL
Network World

Futureproofing SD-WAN to Support Ongoing Digital Innovation

SD-WAN has seen tremendous growth and adoption, in part because it provided a flexible WAN solution just as networks were undergoing a radical transformation. To compete effectively in today's digital marketplace, organizations needed to provide users at remote locations with reliable, adaptable, and high-performance access to critical business resources, such as cloud-based business applications.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

TIBCO Lighthouse Awards Recognize Customer Innovation at TIBCO NOW 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021-- TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced the winners of its annual TIBCO Lighthouse Awards, which celebrate and recognize leadership and innovation by both individuals and organizations within its customer base. TIBCO presented the awards at TIBCO NOW 2021 to an elite group that continuously leverage technology and the limitless power of data for faster, smarter decisions.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Fund Launched by Banking Institutions in Egypt to Support Nationwide Digital Transformation Strategy

Three Egypt-based banking institutions will be establishing a 1 billion Egyptian pound Fintech fund (appr. $63.6 million) in order to offer support to Fintech firms (starting October 2021). The three banking institutions include the National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, and Banque du Caire, along with encouraged participation and support...
BUSINESS
Bank Info Security

Securing Digital Transformation for Legacy Systems

How does one begin to secure the digital transformation journey in two legacy enterprises? Kush Sharma, principal for Sharma and Company and former CISO for the city of Toronto, shares his experience and offers advice on investing in and integrating technologies. Sharma spoke about his experience in undergoing digital transformation...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

SheerID Launches SheerIDEA Innovation Labs Webinar Series

Marketers can learn zero-party data strategies to engage identity-based communities over five webinars. SheerID, the leading identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, today announced a new five-part webinar series called “SheerIDEA Innovation Labs.” The virtual webinar series will share how top brands, like Spotify, Headspace, and Target, leverage VIP personalized offers for specific communities to win loyal customers and build trusted relationships with zero-party data.
INTERNET
opensource.com

Launching a DevOps to DevSecOps transformation

Widespread adoption of DevSecOps is inevitable. Security and delivery velocity are unrealistic expectations as part of a waterfall software development life cycle (SDLC). Businesses and government agencies are under constant pressure to deliver new features and functionality to their customers, constituents, and employees. Recent high-profile software supply chain breaches and President Biden's Executive Order to improve the nation's cybersecurity also increases the urgency for businesses and governments to move to DevSecOps.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Verint Named a Leader for Voice of the Customer Platform in Research Firm Evaluation

Verint the Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has named Verint’s Experience Management a top performer and technology leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix Analysis of the Global Voice of the Customer (VoC) Platforms Market. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Gavin Laugenie, Global Head of Content...
BUSINESS
Itproportal

People are the key to successful digital transformation

Digital transformation - the adoption and integration of digital technologies across all areas of the business to fundamentally change and improve processes and value for customers. Whilst the concept appears a simple one. It is far from it. It will look different across businesses, industries and countries. The conversation being...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy