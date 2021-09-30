TIBCO LABS Launches New Capabilities to Support Digital Transformation and Innovation Discovery
LABS Program Delivers New Projects to Enhance Process Discovery, App Development, and Collaboration. TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced three key additions to its TIBCO Cloud™offering: TIBCO Cloud™Discover, TIBCO Cloud™Composer, and TIBCO LABS™Gallery. These innovations come from the collaborative TIBCO LABS program, which enables customers and partners to further innovate when developing and connecting new applications, or defining data, data management, and digital strategies that support future business innovation.martechseries.com
