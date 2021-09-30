Theta Lake and Vidyard Deepen Video Compliance & Security Partnership
Theta Lake, the leader in modern collaboration security and compliance solutions, announced today its partnership with Vidyard, the leading video platform for businesses. This expanded relationship provides Vidyard customers with a more seamless way to procure Theta Lake’s Security and Compliance Suite through Vidyard, enabling enterprises to ensure that all user videos are automatically reviewed and in compliance before being distributed externally, plus enabling long-term, WORM compliant archiving.martechseries.com
Comments / 0