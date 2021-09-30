BrandMuscle and Vericast Deliver Unparalleled Insights-Driven Local Marketing Execution
Combined Capabilities Empower Customers to Reach More Local Markets and Improve Targeting. BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic agreement with Vericast, a leading marketing solutions company that delivers actionable insights and operational expertise at scale. Together, these respective leaders in through-channel marketing automation and consumer marketing will offer unparalleled insights-driven marketing execution that helps brands align their local and national marketing efforts.martechseries.com
