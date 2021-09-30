CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ecency Is Onboarding People Into Blockchain Space With Social Media

Cover picture for the articleA social network platform which allows uncensored content and free speech is currently onboarding more and more people into blockchain space. The platform, which is blockchain-based, has grown at a rapid pace, having 500,000 users after just a year. Feruz Muradov, the CEO and Founder of Ecency, says “I am proud to be part of a vibrant and ever-evolving community. Our success is due to our strong community. We have strived to create a future for uncensored, independent, open-source, rewarding and decentralized networks.”

