GetResponse Launches Free-Forever Plan for Businesses Building Their Online Presence

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith this plan, businesses get the opportunity to position themselves digitally – fast and easily. GetResponse, the complete online marketing software, announces the launch of the Free-Forever plan – a suite of free marketing tools. With this plan, businesses and entrepreneurs have the chance to start or move their business online. Then they can attract their first leads and grow their business via the GetResponse platform completely free of charge.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Marketing#Marketing Automation#Email Marketing#Marketing Software#Axle Ai#Martech
Comments / 0

