GetResponse Launches Free-Forever Plan for Businesses Building Their Online Presence

With Brightcove CorpTV™, brands can go beyond conventional websites and sell more products, engage audiences more deeply, and monetize compelling content. In the post-pandemic, highly virtual world, it is increasingly difficult to attract and keep audiences’ attention. To help organizations retain, engage, and grow audiences, Brightcove Inc. announced Brightcove CorpTV, a solution designed for companies to think and act like media brands. Brightcove Corp TV enables organizations to create channels similar to Netflix or Hulu that stream content to customers and employees and other target audiences, each with their own, audience-specific, content.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 HOURS AGO