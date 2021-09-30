CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEBTOON Entertainment and Celsys form Technical Partnership

By MTS Staff Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImproving content creation for the globally expanding webcomic market. Celsys, the developer and provider of the manga production application “Clip Studio Paint”, and WEBTOON Entertainment, the global provider of services such as “LINE Manga” in Japan and “NAVER WEBTOON” in South Korea, have formed a technical partnership with the aim of increasing the efficiency of content production, translation, distribution, and to revitalizing the market at large.

