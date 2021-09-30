Captiv8 Expands Shopify Integration to Make Social Commerce More Accessible to Brands

Many marketing professionals will tell you that video is the type of content that helps them achieve the best return on investment. So when you consider that—along with the fact that two out of three consumers say they’d rather watch a video to learn about new products or services as opposed to reading about them in an article or presentation—it’s easy to see why marketers are optimizing their social strategy around a video-centric mindset.

INTERNET ・ 12 HOURS AGO