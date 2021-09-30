CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captiv8 Expands Shopify Integration to Make Social Commerce More Accessible to Brands

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow brands will be able to fully activate influencer branded shoppable content at scale. U.S. social commerce sales are expected to rise by 35.8% to $36.62 billion by the end of this year. With platforms like TikTok and Instagram implementing new shoppable features and initiatives nearly every week, Captiv8 is expanding their partnership with Shopify to ensure customers are able to fully take advantage of the future of social commerce.

Fast Company

Social commerce: Trends and keys to success

Many marketing professionals will tell you that video is the type of content that helps them achieve the best return on investment. So when you consider that—along with the fact that two out of three consumers say they’d rather watch a video to learn about new products or services as opposed to reading about them in an article or presentation—it’s easy to see why marketers are optimizing their social strategy around a video-centric mindset.
INTERNET
casinobeats.com

Rootz igaming brands gain Playson integration

Playson has detailed what it bills as an “exciting step,” which will see the online casino supplier provide its gaming suite to the Rootz igaming brands. Under the terms of the agreement, Playson’s entire catalogue of slots have been integrated onto the Rootz platform. This includes Divine Dragon: Hold and Win, Buffalo Power Megaways and the Solar Queen, which will all be available via the provider’s flagship site Wildz as well as Caxino.
HOBBIES
martechseries.com

Brightcove Launches Corptv to Deliver Branded, Always-on Channels to Viewers Anywhere

With Brightcove CorpTV™, brands can go beyond conventional websites and sell more products, engage audiences more deeply, and monetize compelling content. In the post-pandemic, highly virtual world, it is increasingly difficult to attract and keep audiences’ attention. To help organizations retain, engage, and grow audiences, Brightcove Inc. announced Brightcove CorpTV, a solution designed for companies to think and act like media brands. Brightcove Corp TV enables organizations to create channels similar to Netflix or Hulu that stream content to customers and employees and other target audiences, each with their own, audience-specific, content.
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

EVRYTHNG and EM MICROELECTRONIC Partner to Help Consumer Goods Brands Achieve End-to-End Traceability

Brands Can Now Track Every Product Item from Sourcing to Factory to Retail to Consumer to Recycle or Recommerce. EVRYTHNG, the Product Cloud managing digital identities for the world’s consumer products, today announced it has partnered with EM MICROELECTRONIC, the ultra-low-power semiconductor company of the Swatch Group and an RFID industry pioneer for more than 30 years. Together, the two companies are helping global brands achieve end-to-end product traceability through the supply chain from the sourcing of raw materials to post-purchase recycling or recommerce.
NFL
martechseries.com

Survey Reveals Significant Differences in Consumer Expectations and Marketer Priorities in 2021

RRD survey shows the lasting and untapped power of word of mouth, direct mail, and in-store signage. A study released by R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) , a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, reveals that traditional marketing channels, including word of mouth, direct mail, and in-store signage, are largely untapped by marketers. The study, based on surveys of both marketing professionals and consumers, uncovers significant differences between marketer assumptions and what consumers say actually influences their brand awareness and purchase decisions.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

FADEL Acquires UK-based Company Image Data Systems (IDS)

Combining licensing and rights management with IDS’ powerful content services platform and AI-driven visual search for a complete brand management and compliance solution. FADEL, innovator of brand compliance, rights management and royalty billing software, announced the acquisition of Image Data Systems (IDS). IDS brings over 30 years experience in image and video management providing production agencies and media publishers with a fast and scalable cloud-based content services platform. Our combined solutions will broaden our cloud platform offerings to deliver content services, licensing and rights management, digital content tracking and sophisticated AI powered image and video search and recognition. Our end-to-end brand management and compliance solutions deliver significant advantages to global marketing departments at major brands worldwide. Additionally, IDS’ PictureDesk service arms content consumers, brand managers and editors with a photo marketplace featuring over 100 million licensable images.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CogniCor Launches Insurance Industry’s First Knowledge Graph For Digital Assistants

Dynamic, Customizable Framework Allows Companies to Seamlessly and Immediately Integrate Industry Standard AI-Enabled Digital Assistant into Critical Processes. CogniCor, the leading provider of artificial intelligence-powered digital assistants for highly regulated industries, announced the launch of a highly customizable and scalable knowledge graph, designed for insurance companies employing AI-powered digital assistants to streamline their user-support functions. Built on CogniCor’s years of experience deploying digital assistants in the insurance and wealth management industries, the new knowledge graph gives its digital assistants crucial context and background information to support insurance carriers, enabling firms to seamlessly integrate AI-enabled digital assistants into their operations, maximizing efficiency, reducing costly errors and streamlining critical processes.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Social Innovator Mick Ebeling to Keynote Acquia Engage 2021

Digital experience company Acquia today announced that registration is open for Acquia Engage 2021, the eighth annual global conference on digital transformation. Mick Ebeling, social innovator and founder of Not Impossible Labs, will keynote the event, sharing his story of harnessing technology to bring accessibility to all. Held virtually on October 26-27, the conference will connect technology and marketing leaders worldwide to exchange ideas about accelerating digital transformation journeys.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Shutterfly Partners With Marie Kondo on an Exclusive Product Collaboration, a First for the Brand

The co-designed collection launches today, in time for the holidays. Shutterfly, a pioneer and leader in personalized products, today announced a year-long, exclusive, co-branded collection with Marie Kondo, tidying expert, New York Times bestselling author and founder of KonMari Media, Inc. The Shutterfly x KonMari assortment will feature 62 thoughtfully designed products with 17 exclusive designs ranging in price from $3-$300 USD.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

The Secret Ingredients to Long-Term Brand Growth

Organizations across every industry were forced to rethink operations in 2020, including how to save costs wherever possible. As a result, marketing budgets were often slashed, and brand awareness efforts took a backseat to other priorities that would garner faster ROI. Companies rationalized this strategy by assuming that their resources would stretch farther if they were focused on conversion-oriented tactics.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Validity Invests in Flagship DemandTools Platform for Continual Delivery of Clean, Report-Ready Data

Updates build on DemandTools’ long-standing industry prowess to become the most integrated and adaptable data management platform on the market. Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, launched a V release of its flagship DemandTools product. The data quality powerhouse enables organizations to market, sell, and support more effectively by making it easier to continuously maintain clean, accurate, and trustworthy data.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Impossible? No More. New BZP Finally Brings Branding to Zoom

Organizers can now improve on the standard brandless Zoom black rectangle with rotating ad banners, text ticker, fly-on HTML pages, and more. Responding to months of client requests, veteran hybrid/virtual event services provider Performedia has just announced the launching of its new BZP or Brandable Zoom Player. Now event and meeting organizers can include their own branding, sponsor banners, and a host of audience engagement possibilities, without any downloads (not even of Zoom software) required for attendees.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Publishers Achieve Success Scaling Their Premium Sponsored Content Programs with Nativo Enterprise Ad Platform

Nativo Enterprise Ad Platform sees growth with a 20% increase in adoption of Native Article and 55% increase in trafficked creatives due to improved efficiency and successful publisher direct-sold sponsored content campaigns. Nativo, the leading technology provider for branded and sponsored content, announced today significant growth and adoption of its...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Rise Interactive Announces Invoca Certification

As the first U.S.-based agency to complete Invoca Academy training, Rise demonstrates Conversation Intelligence expertise. Rise Interactive, one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quad, an integrated marketing solutions partner featuring a singular integrated marketing platform, announced it is now Invoca-certified after completing the Invoca Academy training program for agencies.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Intellifluence Launches Influencer Offers

In order to better assist the influencer marketing needs of the SMB market, Intellifluence has launched a unique marketplace of influencer created offers geared towards removing the complexity associated with pricing and campaign management. The new marketplace known as Influencer Offers will be accessible through all existing plan subscriptions, including a new influencer offers only free plan.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

ControlUp and VMware Expand Partnership to Support the Anywhere Workforce

ControlUp’s New Remote DX and Scoutbees Solutions to be Available from VMware for Horizon VDI and DaaS Customers. ControlUp, the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience management, is excited to announce VMware will resell ControlUp’s new digital employee experience management solutions, making them available to VMware Horizon customers. ControlUp Remote DX and Scoutbees solutions provide Horizon customers with a unique window into remote workers’ local area networks, and perform synthetic testing to spot potential problem areas before they result in employee frustration and hamper productivity.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ricoh Transforms Communications for Customers With New Digital Information Hub Leveraging Its AI-Powered Automation Ecosystem

RICOH Intelligent Delivery Services converts inbound communications into digital content to help users find, access and manage information quickly from any location. Ricoh USA, Inc. unveiled its patented RICOH Intelligent Delivery Services1 as the first offering within the RICOH Intelligent Business Platform, a workflow and process automation ecosystem that enables business insights through one consumer-like experience platform. With Intelligent Delivery Services, organizations can automate and accelerate the delivery of all inbound mail – both digital and physical – helping users intuitively access and collaborate on communications entering the system from any location, particularly relevant with McKinsey predicting that three to four times as many people will work from home in the future compared to pre-pandemic levels.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Blippar Launches Free to Use WebAR SDK Tool

Leading augmented reality (AR) technology company Blippar has today confirmed its commitment to putting power in the hands of creators with the launch of its WebAR SDK technology. The toolkit will empower AR creators to build their own immersive WebAR experiences from the ground up using HTML and Java coding.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Elli Dimitroulakos, Head of Automation, Americas at Acast

Podcasting as a concept is maturing quickly, with several brands now sporting their own podcast channel (sometimes even two or more!). Podcasts can help marketers boost their content marketing and customer engagement efforts; Elli Dimitroulakos, Head of Automation, Americas at Acast dives into this growing trend while highlighting the impact of programmatic ad trends in podcasting:
TECHNOLOGY

