SheerID Launches SheerIDEA Innovation Labs Webinar Series

Adams Hub Center for Innovation is proud to announce the first of its Adams Hub Executive Speakers Series. Speakers are selected based on their expertise on topics that benefit small business owners and executive professionals in the Carson City region. The first of the invited speakers for the series is Ramon Ray. Ray is a highly entertaining and a renowned business owner, author, and speaker on the topic of attracting customers. His session is titled Be the Celebrity CEO. Build Your Personal Brand, after his book of the same name.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO