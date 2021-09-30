SheerID Launches SheerIDEA Innovation Labs Webinar Series
Marketers can learn zero-party data strategies to engage identity-based communities over five webinars. SheerID, the leading identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, today announced a new five-part webinar series called “SheerIDEA Innovation Labs.” The virtual webinar series will share how top brands, like Spotify, Headspace, and Target, leverage VIP personalized offers for specific communities to win loyal customers and build trusted relationships with zero-party data.martechseries.com
Comments / 0