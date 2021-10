New Survey Shows only 6% of Consumers Feel Businesses Exceed Expectations – while 35% of Businesses Think They Do. Insightly, the leader in customer relationship management (CRM) innovation, is announcing the availability of Insightly Service, the newest addition to the unified suite of customer relationship management applications. Built on Insightly’s platform, Insightly Service is a customer service and support ticketing product designed to work seamlessly across the business applications that companies are already using. With Insightly Service, critical data is shared across departments and in real-time, so that all customer-facing teams are aligned and empowered to have more relevant conversations that drive customer satisfaction and success.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO