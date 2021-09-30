CloudFronts Rejigs & Enhances Customer Management Strategy for Texas based Microsoft Gold Partner with Dynamics CRM

Microsoft on Tuesday touted Microsoft Viva, its "employee experience platform," in the context of the shift toward remote work and Microsoft's work trends findings. Some underpinnings were highlighted. For instance, Microsoft commissioned a study by The Josh Bersin Company, which suggested that the use of employee experience technology increased employee engagement and the ability to retain employees by "5.1 times." Bersin also noted in a video on the topic that in April of this year, 4 million employees "voluntarily quit, and a third of them did not have another job."

