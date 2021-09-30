CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CloudFronts Rejigs & Enhances Customer Management Strategy for Texas based Microsoft Gold Partner with Dynamics CRM

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloudFronts rejigs & enhances Customer Management Strategy for Texas-based Microsoft Gold Partner with Dynamics CRM. CloudFronts Technologies, Mumbai headquartered Microsoft Gold Partner, announced that it has partnered with one of the most reputed and 6 times Microsoft Gold partner in Texas, Invoke for remodifying and enhancing their customer management capabilities.

