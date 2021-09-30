CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Switcher Inc. Addresses Expected Triple Digit Growth in the Live Shopping Market

By prweb
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwitcher Inc.’s newest release demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing the innovation, customization, and video solutions needed to help small and mid-sized businesses drive customer engagement, connection, and profitability. Switcher, Inc. (Switcher), a leading content creation and video production software company trusted by customers across the globe, announced the addition...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Logility Launches Corporate Responsibility Solution, Helping Businesses Track Social Compliance and Environmental Status of Suppliers

Logility 21.02 powers technology to ensure sustainable, ethical practices that support brand integrity and corporate responsibility. Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, announced its latest software release which supports corporate social responsibility and supply chain traceability goals. Marketing Technology News: Contextual Targeting...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Validity Invests in Flagship DemandTools Platform for Continual Delivery of Clean, Report-Ready Data

Updates build on DemandTools’ long-standing industry prowess to become the most integrated and adaptable data management platform on the market. Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, launched a V release of its flagship DemandTools product. The data quality powerhouse enables organizations to market, sell, and support more effectively by making it easier to continuously maintain clean, accurate, and trustworthy data.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Duality Technologies Raises $30M Led by LG Technology Ventures to Accelerate Market Adoption of Privacy-Enhanced Data Collaboration

Duality’s cutting-edge solutions for privacy protection enable organizations to collaborate securely on sensitive data to drive innovation and revenue, while complying with growing data privacy regulations. Duality Technologies, a leading provider of privacy-enhanced data collaboration solutions, today announced that it has raised a $30M Series B funding round, bringing its...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Video#Switcher Inc#Switcher#Live Selling#Iphone#Facebook Live Shopping
martechseries.com

Jotform Announces New Brand At 15th Anniversary

Jotform’s new brand emphasizes its powerful forms and the endless possibilities they provide. Jotform, the leading online forms SaaS solution, has announced a huge milestone — it embarked on its 15th year in business, crossed 10 million users worldwide and refreshed its brand, the biggest change to the company’s image since 2006.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Slack Study of Global Knowledge Workers Reveals Huge Disconnect Between Executives and Employees on Returning to the Office

Study finds that of those currently working remotely, executives are nearly three times more likely than non-executive employees to want to return to the office full-time. Future Forum, a consortium launched by Slack to help companies reimagine work in the new digital-first workplace, today released the latest findings from the Future Forum Pulse, a global study that shows a huge divide between executives and non-executives on returning to the office: “the Great Executive-Employee Disconnect.” The report reveals that of those currently working remotely, executives are nearly three times more likely than employees to want to return to the office full-time. Overall, the vast majority (76%) of employees do not want to return to full-time office work. This dramatic divide between executive and employee preferences should raise the alarm, since most executives (66%) say they are designing their companies’ “post-pandemic” workforce policies with little to no direct input from employees.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

techspert.io Raises $12 Million From BGF And Nauta Capital To Transform The Way Businesses Gain Expert Insight

Techspert.io, the AI technology innovator connecting businesses with experts for domain-specific industry insights, announces that it has closed a $12 million investment round led by BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active growth capital investor and existing investors Nauta Capital, a Pan-European Venture Capital firm. The volume of online data,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Global Acquires Audio Content and Technology Start-up Remixd

Global, the media & entertainment group, today (Tuesday 5 October) announced it has acquired innovative next-generation digital audio content and technology start-up Remixd. Remixd automatically converts text articles into audio files with naturalized language, providing a market leading user experience and allowing publishers to provide premium short form audio content to their users. Remixd technology will be added to Global’s proprietary digital ad platform DAX (Digital Ad Exchange), the market leader in digital audio advertising and a pioneering platform in programmatic outdoor advertising. DAX & Remixd will offer monetization tools to enable digital publishers to generate incremental revenues on their articles.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
martechseries.com

ERI partners with Bottomline to Extend Financial Messaging Solutions to Financial Institutions

ERI, provider of the leading technology platform OLYMPIC Banking System digitising front-to-back financial services processes, and Bottomline, a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, announced a strategic partnership to integrate Bottomline’s SaaS-based financial messaging solutions with ERI’s OLYMPIC Banking System software package. Marketing...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

FADEL Acquires UK-based Company Image Data Systems (IDS)

Combining licensing and rights management with IDS’ powerful content services platform and AI-driven visual search for a complete brand management and compliance solution. FADEL, innovator of brand compliance, rights management and royalty billing software, announced the acquisition of Image Data Systems (IDS). IDS brings over 30 years experience in image and video management providing production agencies and media publishers with a fast and scalable cloud-based content services platform. Our combined solutions will broaden our cloud platform offerings to deliver content services, licensing and rights management, digital content tracking and sophisticated AI powered image and video search and recognition. Our end-to-end brand management and compliance solutions deliver significant advantages to global marketing departments at major brands worldwide. Additionally, IDS’ PictureDesk service arms content consumers, brand managers and editors with a photo marketplace featuring over 100 million licensable images.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ricoh Transforms Communications for Customers With New Digital Information Hub Leveraging Its AI-Powered Automation Ecosystem

RICOH Intelligent Delivery Services converts inbound communications into digital content to help users find, access and manage information quickly from any location. Ricoh USA, Inc. unveiled its patented RICOH Intelligent Delivery Services1 as the first offering within the RICOH Intelligent Business Platform, a workflow and process automation ecosystem that enables business insights through one consumer-like experience platform. With Intelligent Delivery Services, organizations can automate and accelerate the delivery of all inbound mail – both digital and physical – helping users intuitively access and collaborate on communications entering the system from any location, particularly relevant with McKinsey predicting that three to four times as many people will work from home in the future compared to pre-pandemic levels.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

HubSpot Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms for its offering, Marketing Hub.* The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

CogniCor Launches Insurance Industry’s First Knowledge Graph For Digital Assistants

Dynamic, Customizable Framework Allows Companies to Seamlessly and Immediately Integrate Industry Standard AI-Enabled Digital Assistant into Critical Processes. CogniCor, the leading provider of artificial intelligence-powered digital assistants for highly regulated industries, announced the launch of a highly customizable and scalable knowledge graph, designed for insurance companies employing AI-powered digital assistants to streamline their user-support functions. Built on CogniCor’s years of experience deploying digital assistants in the insurance and wealth management industries, the new knowledge graph gives its digital assistants crucial context and background information to support insurance carriers, enabling firms to seamlessly integrate AI-enabled digital assistants into their operations, maximizing efficiency, reducing costly errors and streamlining critical processes.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Rise Interactive Announces Invoca Certification

As the first U.S.-based agency to complete Invoca Academy training, Rise demonstrates Conversation Intelligence expertise. Rise Interactive, one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quad, an integrated marketing solutions partner featuring a singular integrated marketing platform, announced it is now Invoca-certified after completing the Invoca Academy training program for agencies.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Contextual Targeting Slated for a Revival in Today’s Evolving Advertising and Media Landscape; New Winterberry Group Research Has the Context

Research released today, “The Outlook for Contextual Solutions in Data Driven Advertising & Marketing,” finds there is a resurgence ahead for contextual targeting. Conducted by Winterberry Group, the research shows more than half of marketers (52 percent) intend to increase their spending on the approach over the next 24 months, while 86 percent of media owners expect it to grow. The revival of contextual targeting arises as both marketers and media owners reassess their media targeting toolkits in an era of cookie deprecation, evolving privacy expectations and proliferating media channels.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Fluent’s Authenticated Consumer Data Now Available Through Snowflake Data Marketplace

Marketers Can Leverage Snowflake to Securely Source Fluent’s Health, Political, and Demographic Data. Fluent, Inc., a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, has partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to make its opted-in data sets and first-party data generation solutions available through the Snowflake Data Marketplace. The Snowflake Data Marketplace offers a frictionless data sharing experience with no data transfer or integration requirements, enabling direct, secure, and governed access to live Fluent data sets.
HEALTH
martechseries.com

Annex Cloud And Spryker Team Up To Help Global Enterprises Innovate And Accelerate Growth

Brands Can Embrace the Future of eCommerce Today While Leveraging True Omnichannel Loyalty that Maximizes Customer Lifetime Value. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, announced it has expanded its partner ecosystem with Spryker, one of the fastest-growing ecommerce platforms for global enterprises. Mutual customers will gain the benefits of Spryker’s Cloud Commerce OS platform as well as Annex Cloud’s full suite of loyalty management capabilities that strategically collect and leverage first-party data to recognize and reward customers for buying more, more often.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Bloomreach Announces Key Executive Appointments and Organizational Changes to Accelerate Momentum Amidst a Year of Record Growth

Bloomreach, the leader in Commerce Experience™, today announced key executive appointments and organizational changes to accelerate momentum amidst a year of record growth. Bloomreach has named Amanda Elam as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately, in addition to naming Cheryl Chavez as Chief Product Officer, effective since June. As a result of these two essential additions to its leadership team, Bloomreach has now achieved gender parity across its appointed c-suite.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy