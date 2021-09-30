CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox TGS 2021 Livestream

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2021 Live Stream here! JUMP IN and join Xbox as they bring the joy and community of our gaming ecosystem to the world. Continuing from last year, Xbox has decided to participate in the Tokyo Game Show again this year, and from 2am PT on September 30, Japan time, we will deliver a virtual stream that can be enjoyed by gamers based in Japan and Asia. ..Through this "Tokyo Game Show 2021 Xbox Live Stream" session, we look forward to celebrating the world where people are connected by games, and the joy of games and the sense of unity of the community! Event begins at 2am PST // 7pm AEST // 10am BST.

#Tgs#Tokyo Game Show#Xbox Tgs 2021
