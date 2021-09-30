High School Volleyball on KBBN – Anselmo-Merna vs Arcadia/Loup City

Several area high school volleyball teams are scheduled to be in action tonight. Anselmo-Merna will host Arcadia/Loup City in a best three out of five set match. AM is 13-4 this season and appears this week at #10 in the Omaha World Herald’s Class D2 top ten poll. Arcadia/Loup City is 3-14 on the season. Tonight’s match will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. The varsity match is scheduled for 6 p.m.