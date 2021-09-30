CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-30 02:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-01 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MIDNIGHT TONIGHT The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of south central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. * From 6 AM MDT this morning through Friday morning. * An upper level system will bring prolonged rainfall through the day/evening hours, with rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches falling across portions of the Sacramento Mountains today.

alerts.weather.gov

