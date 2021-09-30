CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Snohomish County, WA

Art events, galleries and exhibits around Snohomish County

By Herald Staff, Life, Go-See-Do
HeraldNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe listings include museum exhibitions, gallery shows, fairs and festivals and calls for artists. Schack Art Center: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett; 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. Admission is free. Tour the Schack Art Center’s galleries, store, hot shop and silversmithing studio. Through Nov. 6, Schack-toberfest, celebrate fall with Everett’s glass pumpkin patch and harvest art festival. Make your own glass pumpkin. Bid on the fall silent auction. Also: The annual “Holiday Art” exhibit, this year featuring the Northwest Watercolor Society, will open on Nov. 18. For information call 425-259-5050 or go to www.schack.org.

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
The Hill

Democrats insist they won't back down on debt ceiling

Senate Democrats on Tuesday insisted they would not back down to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a high-stakes standoff over the federal debt limit. With just days to go before a potential debt default, which would be the first in U.S. history, Democrats emerged from a luncheon strategy meeting saying there was no way they'd use the lengthy budget reconciliation process to raise the debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Missouri preparing for execution of Ernest Johnson

Last-minute court intervention on Tuesday was the last obstacle to the execution of Ernest Johnson, a Missouri man convicted of killing three convenience store workers during a closing-time robbery nearly 28 years ago. Johnson, 61, was scheduled to die by injection Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre,...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Snohomish County, WA
Entertainment
City
Lynnwood, WA
City
Mukilteo, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Seattle, WA
County
Snohomish County, WA
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Government
Everett, WA
Government
City
La Conner, WA
Everett, WA
Entertainment
Snohomish County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Art Exhibitions#Art Galleries#2921 Hoyt Ave#The Schack Art Center#Schack Toberfest#Cascadia Art Museum#Sunset Ave#S#Everett Art Walk#Hibulb Cultural Center
Reuters

Head of U.S. medical research agency to step down by year-end

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Francis Collins, director of U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), said on Tuesday he would step down from his role by the end of the year, after leading the medical research agency for 12 years. Collins, a genetics pioneer, was appointed as the head of NIH...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy