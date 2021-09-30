CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Job losses expected as furlough scheme ends

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHdJs_0cCbqMz200

Job losses will be “part of the process” according to a Government minister, as the furlough scheme comes to an end.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke told Sky News: “Obviously there will be a variety of outcomes, I don’t have an estimate with me today. There will be some job losses.”

He added: “Furlough has protected 11.6 million jobs in total … at some point you have to end these emergency measures.

“People’s jobs will be created just as some have very sadly been lost, that is part of the process of ending this crisis and going back to normal.”

The minister also claimed: “We never said we could protect every job … I think we need to be totally honest about this, the Covid pandemic has taken a toll on our economy, it’s changed some things,” he said.

“My message to people would be there are these opportunities there.”

I think we need to be totally honest about this, the Covid pandemic has taken a toll on our economy, it’s changed some things

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke

His comments come as the £70 billion furlough programme closes on Thursday after supporting millions of UK workers over the past 18 months.

Uncertainty remains for the future of almost one million workers who were expected to be still receiving support through the financial scheme at the end of September, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.

Economists have warned that although many may find work in recovering sectors such as hospitality and travel, there is also likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies.

The Department for Work and Pensions announced a new £500 million scheme to help vulnerable households over winter.

Alan Custis, head of UK equities at Lazard Asset Management, said the rate of unemployment, which dropped to 4.6% last month, is likely to swing higher again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pjeyl_0cCbqMz200

“There will also be a percentage who choose retirement over returning to work, but we would expect the unemployment rate to settle at around 5% for the year end, before falling in 2022,” he said.

Mr Custis added that other countries, such as the US and Australia, saw unemployment spikes when similar financial support for workers came to an end.

The end of furlough also comes amid record UK vacancy figures, with the latest ONS data for August reporting more than one million available jobs for the first time on record.

There have also been significant hiring sprees amid labour shortages for HGV drivers, warehouse staff and food production workers.

Nevertheless, Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said he has “doubts” as to whether broader consumer demand will have jumped enough by October to re-employ all staff who remained on furlough.

As a result, the Liberal Democrats have called for furlough support to be extended for the 10 most affected sectors to avoid a “tidal wave” of job losses.

In a letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine said furlough should be extended for another six months for the 10 sectors, which include air travel and photography, in a move it claims would cost around £600 million.

Ms Jardine said: “The withdrawal of furlough risks having a devastating impact on countless families already facing a winter of soaring energy bills.

“The Government needs to rethink its approach or the country could face a Coronavirus Black Thursday.”

However, leaders at trade bodies for heavily impacted sectors are now looking beyond the furlough scheme to appeal for policy reform in other areas.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “With businesses currently experiencing a record number of vacancies, our hope is that those seeking employment will consider the varied and exciting opportunities a career in hospitality offers.

“With the right support and conditions, the sector has the potential to be at the forefront of the economic recovery.

“In order to drive further job creation, we urge Government to implement a long-overdue reform of business rates and a permanently lower rate of VAT for hospitality and tourism in order to help fragile businesses back on their feet.”

Tom Ironside, director of business and regulation at British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “As Government ends the furlough scheme, the industry’s attention is turned towards other pressing priorities.

“First and foremost is the need for Government to deliver on its manifesto promise to bring down the business rates burden to sustainable levels.

“Additionally, to support the many people coming off furlough, the Government should turn the Apprenticeship Levy into a wider Skills Levy to provide greater scope to retrain existing workers through shorter, high-quality skills courses.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘No alternative’ to rising inflation amid labour shortages, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has said there is “no alternative” to wage-fuelled inflation and interest rate rises, as he urged businesses to pay workers more to beat the supply chain crisis.In a series of TV interviews at the Conservative conference in Manchester, the prime minister brushed off concerns that increasing pay for HGV drivers and other shortage occupations will drive up prices in the shops.His comments came amid warnings of 1970s-style inflation driven by shortfalls of workers resulting from the Covid pandemic and the removal of free movement rights from EU nationals following Brexit. Inflation is currently running at 3 per...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Lord Frost accuses French of being ‘unreasonable’ after threatening to cut UK’s energy supply in Brexit row

Lord Frost has criticised a French minister for threatening to cut off the UK’s imported energy supply amid escalating tensions over post-Brexit fishing licences. The Brexit minister claimed it was “unreasonable” to suggest the UK was acting in bad faith when it came to allocating post-Brexit fishing licences to French boats and urged Paris to “keep things in proportion”. It came after Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister, said on Tuesday it would “take European or national measures to exert pressure on the UK” after it emerged that the UK had rejected a number of applications by French boats to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

PM insists there is ‘no alternative’ to staffing shortages as he denies crisis

Boris Johnson has insisted there is “no alternative” to the problems stemming from staffing shortages as he faced criticism for denying that the UK is in crisis.The Prime Minister said on Tuesday he is “not worried” about rising prices and the jobs gap that have played a role in petrol pumps running dry and risk a mass pig cull and shortages this Christmas.Mr Johnson played down the prospect that rising inflation rates could cancel out wage growth as he pins his long-term hopes on transitioning into a high-wage, high-skilled economy in the wake of Brexit.But warnings also emerged from the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Christine Jardine
The Independent

Boris Johnson tells business leaders it is their responsibility to prevent Christmas food shortages

Boris Johnson has told business leaders that avoiding Christmas food shortages is their responsibility, claiming it is not the government’s job to “fix” supply problems.As the Conservative party conference opened, the prime minister admitted to having known for months that the haulage industry was in trouble – and, strikingly, admitted that may continue into the festive season.But, asked if more emergency visas will be issued to step up supplies, he turned the tables on industry, arguing it is “fundamentally up to them to work out the way ahead”.“In the end, those businesses, those industries, are the best solvers of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Greggs warns of staff and supply disruption but plans more shop openings

Greggs is to accelerate plans to open new stores across the UK despite warning that it has been impacted by some disruption to staffing and the supply of ingredients.It came as the bakery chain lifted its profit outlook for the year after surpassing pre-pandemic sales.The company, which has more than 2,100 shops, said it has “not been immune” to well-publicised supply chain pressures affecting the UK’s food and drinks firms.It told shareholders on Tuesday morning that it has “seen some disruption to the availability of labour and supply of ingredients and products in recent months”.Greggs also cautioned that it expects...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fuel crisis: Emergency visa scheme attracts just 27 tanker drivers from EU, report says

Ministers have been told that just 27 fuel tanker drivers have applied to work in the UK from the EU through the government’s emergency visa scheme which is designed to fix the country’s petrol shortages, according to a report.The Times has reported that there has been little interest in the visas available for HGV drivers in the fuel industry, raising questions over how many people will actually come to the UK to fill vacancies.Earlier this week, the government announced that 300 fuel drivers would be allowed to come to the UK from overseas “immediately” and stay until March, while...
WORLD
The Independent

Germany must now be on the UK’s economic radar

Given the common language, shared history, and commonality of cultural interests, it is no surprise that there should be such a focus on the outcome of US presidential elections – not just in the make-or-break Biden vs Trump battle of 2020, but in every contest that has taken place over the last four decades.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Furlough#Uk#Sky News#People#Covid#Lazard Asset Management
The Independent

Sunak to unveil further half-a-billion of support to help people into work

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will commit more than £500 million in fresh funding to help people back into work as he seeks to stem the continuing turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic.Mr Sunak is shifting the focus on to getting people into new or better jobs as the Government comes under sustained pressure over a major squeeze on living standards.The extra funding comes with Mr Sunak and Boris Johnson under pressure from within the Conservative ranks about the historically high tax burden.Funding for the new package will not be set out until the spending review and Budget later this month.Mr Sunak will...
BUSINESS
AFP

British PM backs Brexit strategy despite supply crunch

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday refused to return Britain to its "broken" pre-Brexit economy, even as the country confronts a supply chain crisis made worse by its EU divorce. But interviewed by the BBC at the conference, Johnson said Britons had voted for change in the 2016 Brexit referendum, and again in the 2019 election when the Conservatives were returned to power.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
AFP

UK vows new pandemic support for workers

Britain's government was set Monday to announce new support for pandemic-hit workers after coming under attack for ending a furlough scheme that kept millions in jobs. Finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce a £500 million ($680 million, 580 million euro) package of retraining aimed at older workers coming off furlough and at younger Britons, the ruling Conservative party said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Inappropriate’ to stop £20 cut to Universal Credit, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has insisted he will not reverse his plans for a £20-a-week cut in welfare for the poorest families, saying he will not “raise taxes to subsidise low pay”.But the prime minister did not rule out tax rises altogether, telling BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show only that “if I can possibly avoid it, I won’t raise taxes again”.There is unease among Conservative MPs arriving in Manchester for the party’s annual conference that Mr Johnson is now presiding over the highest-taxing administration since the Second World War, with the planned cut to Universal Credit and 1.25 per cent hike in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Three quarters of hospitality firms hiking wages amid staff shortages – survey

Three quarters of pub and restaurant bosses say they are increasing pay to attract staff as a worker shortage continues to hamper the sector’s recovery, according to a survey.A survey of 200 senior executives from across the hospitality industry found that one in six jobs currently lies vacant, and 96% of business leaders were seeing staffing shortages for some roles.The CGA business confidence survey, which was conducted by the research firm with technology specialists Fourth, showed that the shortage of staff was prompting bosses to step up efforts to attract and retain workers.Around 76% of respondents said they had offered...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The furlough scheme merely delayed the momentous changes that will soon overcome us

Farewell, then, furlough, and thanks for all the jobs. Around 11 million jobs saved, that is, or helped to be saved by the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. Indeed, two jobs in particular, those of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. Without their decision to embark on this bold scheme, and spend the £70bn it cost to run, the economy would have surely collapsed under the weight of the pandemic and its lockdowns, and they would have been swept away in the political storm that would have followed. We have much to be grateful for in modern economics, as well as...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘confident’ on jobs as ‘everyone is now back at work’ after furlough

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he is proud of the £70bn furlough programme which helped workers across the UK throughout the Covid pandemic.The scheme ends on the last day of September after supporting some 11.6 m workers over the past 18 months.However, the government faces calls to provide further financial help for the thousands of people who have relied on the scheme until this point, including those who have not managed to reenter the workplace.Sunak insisted everyone has now returned to work, and there will be support beyond the furlough scheme focused on giving people the skills and opportunities for...
WORLD
Telegraph

Live Politics latest news: Furlough ends as Rishi Sunak unveils new grant scheme to fund cost of living

The end of the Government's £70 billion furlough programme today is a "milestone in our journey out of Covid", a minister has said. Economists have warned that although many may find work in recovering sectors such as hospitality and travel, there is also likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies. Charities argue that, combined with the cut to the Universal Credit uplift and cost of living crisis, this risks pushing further people into poverty this winter.
WORLD
travelmole.com

Furlough ends: Uncertain future for travel industry workers

The furlough scheme ends today with nearly one million workers still impacted and uncertain about what lies ahead. It ends with continued travel restrictions around the world meaning an uncertain future for travel industry employees. Travel businesses still face 'extreme difficulties' due to restrictions ABTA said. This is especially true...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

271K+
Followers
117K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy