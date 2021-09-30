CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

Sopranos origin tale The Many Saints of Newark doesn't add much to TV's best mob saga

By Maryann Johanson
inlander.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a great title: The Many Saints of Newark. It's memorable, unusual, and most of all ironic, because this is a movie about mafia gangsters, and mob guys are the furthest things from saints. But it's also just plain factual, in a way, for this movie is specifically about Dickie Moltisanti, criminal mentor to Tony Soprano and father to Christopher Moltisanti, central figures in the legendary, much-loved, and highly praised 1999–2007 HBO TV series The Sopranos. "Moltisanti"? It's Italian for "many saints."

www.inlander.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Page Six

‘Many Saints of Newark’ director reveals Tony’s fate in ‘Sopranos’ end

OH! Someone spilled the gabagool on Tony Soprano’s 14-year long mysterious fate. “The Many Saints of Newark” prequel film director Alan Taylor recently shared his thoughts on “The Sopranos” iconic, blackout ending — a stunning conclusion to James Gandolfini’s superb work as a mob don in therapy, an end which came over onion rings and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.'”
NEWARK, NJ
CinemaBlend

The Many Saints of Newark Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About The Sopranos Prequel

The story of The Sopranos continues, sort of. David Chase, the man who brought us the crime drama series, co-wrote with Lawrence Konner The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to the HBO show. The film was directed by Sopranos vet Alan Taylor (who won an Emmy for his direction of the series) and stars Alessandro Nivola, Michael Gandolfini, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
Variety

In ‘The Many Saints of Newark,’ Young Tony Soprano’s Turn Toward Mobsterhood Simply Isn’t Convincing (Column)

When I saw “The Many Saints of Newark,” I wanted it to immerse me in the lives of New Jersey mobsters in the late ’60s and early ’70s the same way that “The Sopranos” immersed us in the lives of New Jersey mobsters at the turn of the 21st century. The film more or less achieves that. That’s why, while not nearly as great as the series, it’s a pretty good Saturday night movie. Of course, the other thing I wanted from “The Many Saints” was for it to put me in a time machine so that I could witness...
NEWARK, NJ
IndieWire

How That ‘Many Saints’ Narration Twist Redefines the Relationship at the Heart of ‘The Sopranos’

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for both “The Sopranos” and “The Many Saints of Newark.”] Christopher Moltisanti haunts Alan Taylor’s “The Many Saints of Newark,” and not just in name (you don’t need to be too familiar with Italian to realize that “Many Saints” translates to “Moltisanti”) but in actual spirit. The film literally opens in a New Jersey graveyard, one filled with headstones boasting the names of families familiar to any seasoned “Sopranos” watcher, before settling on a discomfitingly familiar face, forever imposed on his own gravestone: Christopher Moltisanti, AKA Chrissy, the son of Dickie Moltisanti, who serves...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Beast

‘Sopranos’ Prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Is Dry Macaroni With No Gravy

The Many Saints of Newark, David Chase’s return to the organized-crime world of his HBO mob epic The Sopranos, is a project that was up against numerous obstacles from the start. TV shows rarely make a triumphant transition to the big-screen. The original series was a perfectly self-contained affair with an outstanding (and hotly debated) finale. Star James Gandolfini unexpectedly passed away in 2013 at the age of 51, and his son Michael—here embodying a younger version of his father’s New Jersey mafioso Tony Soprano—is a largely unproven talent. And potentially most problematic of all: prequels rarely work, since they explain that which needed no explanation, dramatize that which demanded no dramatization, and fill in narrative gaps that were intriguing precisely because they weren’t filled in.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Nivola
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Vera Farmiga
ComicBook

Sopranos Star Edie Falco Almost Appeared in The Many Saints of Newark

The Sopranos star Edie Falco may not be making an appearance in the upcoming prequel film The Many Saints of Newark - but she almost did! In a new interview, The Many Saints of Newark director Alan Taylor (The Sopranos, Thor: The Dark World) revealed that he actually brought Falco back to film an opening sequence to the prequel film, but that the scene ended up on the cutting room floor. In his larger breakdown of the challenges in making The Many Saints of Newark Taylor indicates that how to open the movie was one of the bigger ones, and unfortunately, revisiting Falco's Carmela Soprano wasn't the answer.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#The Sopranos#The Many Saints Of Newark#Hbo#Italian
/Film

The Many Saints Of Newark Review: The Sopranos Prequel Is A Bloody Deconstruction Of The Mob Movie

Entertainment focused on the mafia has often been accused of glorifying that lifestyle, sometimes erroneously. When "The Sopranos" arrived on HBO in 1999, it served as a deconstruction of practically every popular mob story, showing wiseguys who weren't master criminals in cool clothes but instead low IQ slobs in tracksuits who sat around all day talking about things they didn't really understand. These were not the slick gangsters of the movies; they were idiots and creeps who just happened to command a lot of power because they all shared a distinct lack of anything even approaching empathy.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

What The Many Saints Of Newark’s Michael Gandolfini Was Most ‘Concerned’ About While Preparing To Play Tony Soprano

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. After more than 14 years, fans of HBO’s The Sopranos will finally be able to dive back into David Chase’s mafia-filled world through The Many Saints of Newark. Set in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, the film primarily focuses on new characters, but it also features a number of familiar faces from the original series, including the one and only Tony Soprano. However, this incarnation of the character is much younger and played by Michael Gandolfini, who’s taking over for his late father, James Gandolfini. As you can imagine the up-and-coming actor did a lot to prepare for the role, and there was one aspect of the process that made him particularly “concerned.”
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Many Saints Of Newark Director Alan Taylor Talks Shooting With Edie Falco And Reveals The Sopranos Stars He Would’ve Loved To Add

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. One of the fun aspects of The Many Saints of Newark is that it brings back classic characters from The Sopranos. In the film, viewers are presented with younger versions of fan favorites like Tony Soprano, Silvio Dante and Paulie “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri. Interestingly, director Alan Taylor previously confirmed that the movie cut a present-day scene featuring Edie Falco’s Carmela Soprano. Taylor recently opened up to CinemaBlend about the response to that major revelation and also shared thoughts on the OG stars he would’ve loved to bring into the film.
NEWARK, MO
Variety

George Clooney Jokes That He ‘Destroyed’ Batman Franchise So He Wasn’t Asked to Join ‘The Flash’

Don’t look for George Clooney to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash” movie like Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be doing. “They didn’t ask me,” Clooney told me Sunday night at a special screening of “The Tender Bar,” the coming-of-age drama he directed that stars Affleck, Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by.” Clooney played the Caped Crusader in Joel Schumacher’s infamous 1997 film “Batman & Robin” opposite Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. “He won’t let me watch it,” Clooney’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

CMU's Leslie Odom Jr. on his career boom and 'Sopranos' prequel 'The Many Saints of Newark'

It seems that nearly every week a story appears in a Hollywood trade publication that says, “Leslie Odom Jr. is set to star in ...”. The 40-year-old Carnegie Mellon University graduate has been a hot commodity since his Tony-winning role as Aaron Burr in the original cast of “Hamilton.” He received his first Academy Award nomination for portraying Sam Cooke in the Regina King-directed “One Night in Miami.” He recently co-hosted the 2021 Tony Awards, and this month you can catch him in two films: sci-fi thriller “Needle in a Timestack” and “The Sopranos” prequel film, “The Many Saints of Newark.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ DP, Production Designer on Filming ‘Sopranos’ Prequel and the Return to Holsten’s

Director of photography Kramer Morgenthau and production designer Bob Shaw discuss their work on New Line Cinema’s The Many Saints of Newark — the prequel film to David Chase’s influential HBO crime drama The Sopranos — in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen podcast. Morganthau says the filmmakers aimed to give the movie a look that was “cinematic, and at the same time-honored the original look of the show but had maybe a big screen, larger than life quality, and at the same time stayed immersive with these characters.” Shaw–who also worked on The Sopranos–describes his work on the...
MOVIES
Popculture

'The Many Saints of Newark' Star William Ludwig on Portraying Tony Soprano With Michael Gandolfini's Help (Exclusive)

Fourteen years after HBO's The Sopranos bid farewell with a controversial jump cut to black that left audiences stunned and wanting more, the multiple Emmy-winning series has returned in the form of the prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. Adding a new chapter to the story of Tony Soprano, the Alan Taylor directed saga details the future mob boss's teenage years growing up in New Jersey amid widespread racial unrest. While much talk has surrounded the film due in part to creator David Chase's decision to cast Michael Gandolfini as young Anthony — a role made famous by his late, great father and actor, James Gandolfini — the 22-year-old will be joined by newcomer, William Ludwig as a pre-teen Anthony.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy