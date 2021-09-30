CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Japanese woman faces moral and marital challenges in WWII drama Wife of a Spy

By Josh Bell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProlific Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa is still best known in the U.S. for his horror films, including Pulse, Cure and Creepy, but he's worked in numerous genres over his lengthy career. Kurosawa's latest film, Wife of a Spy, is his first period piece, a measured and sometimes staid drama set on the eve of Japan's entry into World War II. It unfolds slowly and methodically, eventually building to a powerful and unexpected climax. The film's early going requires some patience, but that pays off in surprising ways as the story unfolds.

