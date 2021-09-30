CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

REVIEW: Alanis Morissette and Garbage celebrate ‘Jagged Little Pill’ at Concord Pavilion

By Roman Gokhman
riffmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD — Alanis Morissette has such a powerful voice. More than 25 years after her breakthrough album, 1995’s Jagged Little Pill, you may forget how many hits that album begot and kickstarted her career. Florence Welch is a somewhat apt comparison—their voices aren’t alike, but the vocalists use them similarly—but it’s like if every single was as powerful as “Dog Days Are Over” or “You’ve Got the Love.”

riffmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanderbilt Hustler

The “Jagged Little Pill” 25th Anniversary Tour hits Nashville

After seven Grammy awards, 17 platinum U.S. records, one diamond U.S. record and more than 60 million copies sold of her hit 1995 studio album “Jagged Little Pill,” you’d think Alanis Morissette would be ready to settle down. However, the 90s icon’s concert at Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 17 definitely negated any of these assumptions.
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

Grammy Nominee Heidi Blickenstaff, Broadway Newcomer Morgan Dudley Join 'Jagged Little Pill' (EXCLUSIVE)

Heidi Blickenstaff will join the cast of “Jagged Little Pill” when the acclaimed musical returns to Broadway this fall. She will play the lead role of Mary Jane Healy, stepping into the part during the maternity leave of Tony-nominated original star Elizabeth Stanley. Stanley will then return to the role of Mary Jane on a limited schedule beginning in November. She will share the role with Blickenstaff thereafter.
ENTERTAINMENT
Broadway.com

Watch Heidi Blickenstaff & More Perform Jagged Little Pill Mash-Up

Sean Allan Krill, DeAnne Stewart, Heidi Blickenstaff & Derek Klena. You live, you learn! In honor of the Tony-nominated Jagged Little Pill's upcoming Broadway return on October 21, the cast appeared on Good Morning America to sing out a mash-up of "Thank U" and "You Learn." Recently announced new cast member Heidi Blickenstaff as Mary Jane Healy and ensemble member DeAnne Stewart performing as Frankie Healy. They were joined by Tony nominees Derek Klena and Sean Allan Krill, along with the company's ensemble. Watch the video below while you wait to be able to see the musical again on stage.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Vig
Person
Shirley Manson
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Florence Welch
raidertimes.com

“Jagged Little Pill” an alternative take on a “perfect” family

World premiere show at American Repertory Theater built around 22 songs by Alanis Morissette. Are you interested in alternative rock music? How about musical theatre? Or, better yet, both?. “Jagged Little Pill” is the final mainstage production for the American Repertory Theater’s 2017/2018 season. The show is based off Alanis...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
raidertimes.com

Serious topics, uplifting experience at “Jagged Little Pill”

In the current musical “Jagged Little Pill” at the American Repertory Theater, many characters are trying to find their place in the world. They all have their own battles that they keep hidden from each other. “. There were a few points in the show when I was close to...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concord Pavilion#Hands Clean#Songwriting#Concord#Jagged Little Pill#Canadian#Blm
Alt 101.5

A Missoula Metalhead Creates an Awesome Alanis Morissette Cover

While growing up I found myself engulfed in the punk rock scene, and my CD collection was riddled with punk album after punk album. Just about any punk band that came out between 1990 and 2001, I was listening to it. One of my favorite things that I noticed in each album was that punk bands like to cover songs. Whether they are covering one of their favorites from another punk band or covering something bizarre like "Country Roads" from John Denver.
MISSOULA, MT
Stereogum

Deep Sea Diver – “Hand In My Pocket” (Feat. Damien Jurado) (Alanis Morissette Cover)

Last year, the Seattle band Deep Sea Diver released a new album, Impossible Weight, which featured a song with Sharon Van Etten. They’re currently out on tour and in advance of their New York City show tonight, the Jessica Dobson-led project has released a new cover of Alanis Morissette’s “Hand In My Pocket,” which features Damien Jurado. Here’s Dobson on the cover:
MUSIC
Footwear News

Nordstrom Celebrates Broadway’s Return with “Jagged Little Pill” Cast Ahead of 2021 Tony Awards

Ahead of Sunday’s 2021 Tony Awards, Nordstrom brought Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill” cast together on its’ women’s shoe floor for a panel with Town & Country’s Adam Rathe. Attendees sipped cocktails while listening to Tony-nominated actors Kathryn Gallagher, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena and Elizabeth Stanley discuss their return to the stage. Broadway’s reopening will bring “Jagged Little Pill” back to the Broadhurt Theatre on October 21, marking the play’s first show since March 2020. Naturally, the cast is thrilled to be back. “It’s something that I find so special about theater in general, is that it is all of these people,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
GoldDerby

‘Alter Ego’ season 1 episode 3 recap: Alanis Morissette says judges deserve ‘unique place in hell’ after elimination

Previously, on “Alter Ego“! Five unlikely singers gave voice to an alter ego of their own, with four impressing the judges and audience enough to move forward. Kai was eliminated and revealed to be Kobe Vang, a 23-year old from Wisconsin. The top performer of the night was Aster, who was saved by the judges after securing her spot atop the safety diamond. Which alter ego will impress the judges most tonight? And who will be sent packing? Let’s go! Follow along with our minute-by-minute “Alter Ego” Season 1 Episode 3 recap below. 8:00 p.m. — Host Rocsi Diaz introduces judges will.i.am,...
MUSIC
Las Vegas Sun

Best Bets: Pure Aloha, Alanis Morissette, Baritones of Love and more for your Las Vegas weekend

An overwhelmingly diverse slate of live entertainment and cultural events awaits over the next three days in Las Vegas, everything from beloved alternative rock stars to island-style, family-friendly relaxation. Perhaps most important, the first concert in a year and a half inside the big room at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts is taking place, but you can also catch the season opener for a different local hockey squad.
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Alanis Morissette and Garbage Recall the ’90s at the Bowl

Alanis Morissette and Garbage Recall the ’90s: Canadian rock singer and songwriter Alanis Morissette released her ninth studio album last year, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, and it’s a mighty fine collection of songs. But her simultaneous gift and curse is that, when she performs two sets at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday and Wednesday, the biggest cheers will be reserved for the tracks from 1995’s breakthrough Jagged Little Pill. Many people won’t even know that she released two albums before that one.
MUSIC
The Independent

Jagged Little Pill star quits Broadway musical citing transphobia allegations against producers

Broadway star Antonio Cipriano has quit the Alanis Morisette musical Jagged Little Pill over the producers’ alleged mistreatment of transgender actors.The stage production has been at the centre of controversy in recent months related to the character of Jo, who was written as nonbinary when the show was in previews but later became a cisgender woman.While the show’s producers admitted this and apologised earlier this month, a number of the show’s former stars said that they had been “gaslit” over the casting.Cipriano, who originated the role of Phoenix in the production, performed with the cast at the Tony Awards on...
CELEBRITIES
Broadway.com

Elizabeth Stanley on Sharing Her Jagged Little Pill Role & Why Returning to Broadway Feels Like a 'Warm Blanket'

Tamsen Fadal & Elizabeth Stanley on "The Broadway Show" Elizabeth Stanley has had quite a year. In addition to earning her first Tony Award nomination for her performance as Mary Jane Healy in Jagged Little Pill, she and her partner Charlie Murphy welcomed their first child, daughter Solveig Emilia Stanley Murphy, just last month. Stanley sat down with Tamsen Fadal at the Renaissance Hotel in New York City to talk about her year and more on The Broadway Show. "We're waiting, and now we have a built-in flower girl," she said of wedding plans. "We want that celebration of people coming together. As everyone who's trying to plan a major event has figured out—Broadway included!—it's so hard."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
washingtonnewsday.com

From the backlash against ‘Jagged Little Pill’ to the omission of ‘Slave Play,’ here are 5 controversial Tony Awards moments.

From the backlash against ‘Jagged Little Pill’ to the omission of ‘Slave Play,’ here are 5 controversial Tony Awards moments. The 74th Tony Awards, held at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on Sunday, September 26, included a number of contentious and jaw-dropping moments. The annual awards presentation,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy