REVIEW: Alanis Morissette and Garbage celebrate ‘Jagged Little Pill’ at Concord Pavilion
CONCORD — Alanis Morissette has such a powerful voice. More than 25 years after her breakthrough album, 1995’s Jagged Little Pill, you may forget how many hits that album begot and kickstarted her career. Florence Welch is a somewhat apt comparison—their voices aren’t alike, but the vocalists use them similarly—but it’s like if every single was as powerful as “Dog Days Are Over” or “You’ve Got the Love.”riffmagazine.com
Comments / 0