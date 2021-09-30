ADOT: Roundabouts to reduce severity of accidents on U.S. 93

The addition of five roundabouts as parts of two projects on U.S. 93 will reduce the severity of accidents, according to Arizona Department of Transportation officials. “It’s mostly property damage, not lives,” said Andrew Roth, interim district engineer for ADOT’s Northwest District, which includes Wickenburg. “Signals, we get t-bone accidents. We get people running red lights, hitting other people. We have a much greater chance of a more severe accident in the signals than we do with the roundabouts. … It also forces people to slow down. They have to slow down to go through the roundabouts. It keeps the speed regulated a lot better than we do with a signal.”