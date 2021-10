WARREN — The Warren City Health District, 258 E. Market St., will administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The vaccine will be offered to individuals age 65 or older or age 50 to 64 with certain underlying conditions who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. Recipients must bring an ID and their COVID-19 vaccine card.

WARREN, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO