AlzeCure Presents at Vator Healthcare Innovation Summit on October 7
STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company is participating at the Vator Healthcare Innovation Summit at Epicenter Stockholm on October 7 at 10:20 CEST, where CEO Martin Jönsson will present the company's latest developments.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
