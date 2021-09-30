Skype unveils its new overhauled UI

Anonymous — forhad-61, 2 hours agoDirectStorage & AutoHDR is game changing according to their claim, if you ask 🥴DirectStorage and AutoHDR, assuming you get past draconian "security" requirements. And once you're past that, DirectStorage has pretty high requirements, meaning a lot of people probably won't meet those requirements anyway. And if you have SATA SSD, you're out of luck anyway. AutoHDR, the issue there is that when I enable HDR on my monitor, image looks like absolute poo on desktop. Granted, I only have HDR 400 monitor, but still, it shouldn't look so terrible like I have brightness turned all the way down and Night Mode nabled. It looks like absolute trash, which means I have HDR turned off anyway.
Comments / 0