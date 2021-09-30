Skype unveils its new overhauled UI

Has some significant changes in the works. It at what’s coming later this year, with a focus on speed, reliability and design, as well as other improvements. For one thing, video calls (on what Skype calls the “call stage”) are getting a visual overhaul. New layouts and themes are on the way. You’ll be able to see yourself on the main view while you’re on a call, though you can hide your feed if you’d rather not look at your own face.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO