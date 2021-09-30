CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skype unveils its new overhauled UI

By Ricky
gsmarena.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its latest blog post, Skype just outlined a major UI overhaul is coming to its appearance, with focus on the "call stage" or the screen where call participants can see each other. Chats can be customized with themes, accented by color gradients. Skype says it's "designed the most beautiful...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

mspoweruser.com

Latest Skype Insider update adds tons of new features, bug fixes

Microsoft recently released a new Skype Insider update, taking the build number to 8.76.76.119. Apart from that, the update adds the ability to blur the background during video calls on all platforms. With the latest update installed, you’ll be able to convert New Group calls into MeetNows by allowing guests to join group meetings. Additionally, the update brings Skype on the web for Android, iPhone, and iPad, and general bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.
SOFTWARE
kgns.tv

Microsoft unveils new products

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Microsoft is unveiling new hardware for its new software. It’s launching a line of surface products designed for use in the upcoming Windows Eleven Operating System. Microsoft says these new surface products have pixel-sense displays, pen technology, and versatile forms. The Surface Laptop Studio uses a...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Skype lives on as Microsoft adds new features to take on Zoom and Google Meet

Despite the popularity of Microsoft Teams, Microsoft isn’t quitting on Skype. The videoconferencing service is getting a set of new features, all of which are designed to make the app faster, more reliable, and modern. Among the set of incoming features for Skype is the new call stage. Microsoft is...
INTERNET
windowscentral.com

Skype says it's 'here to stay' as it announces new modern look

Microsoft detailed its plans for "an improved, faster, reliable, and super modern-looking Skype." New themes, color options, and a refined look will roll out to Skype in the future. Skype's performance will improve by 30% on desktop and over 2,000% on Android in key scenarios. Microsoft outlined plans to improve...
INTERNET
#Skype#Video Conferencing#Google Duo#Ui#Meet Now
9to5Mac

Skype for iPhone and Mac gets a redesign and new features

Skype is receiving a major update on all platforms. According to Microsoft, this is an “improved, faster, reliable, and super modern-looking Skype.” In a blog post, Microsoft says it’s upgrading and modernizing “the most important part” of Skype, the call stage, adding new layouts, themes, and other ways to help everyone connect more closely on the call.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Microsoft is not giving up on Skype, announces several new features and design changes for the app

Something to look forward to: Microsoft’s aggressive push for Teams and the app’s native integration into Windows 11 may have caused users to think the company would shelve Skype at some point. However, the good ol’ teleconferencing and chat app appears to be far from retirement given the announcement of several new features, design, and performance improvements slated to arrive over the next few months.
INTERNET
hypebeast.com

Microsoft Unveiled an Impressive New Surface Lineup at Its Fall 2021 Event

Microsoft held its Fall 2021 event on Wednesday, unveiling a major revamp of its entire Surface lineup optimized for its upcoming Windows 11 operating system update. Its new collection showcases a new variety of products tailored to the unique needs of its users. Here are the biggest announcements from the event:
BUSINESS
newsbrig.com

Skype reveals a colorful redesign, new features and performance upgrades

Has some significant changes in the works. It at what’s coming later this year, with a focus on speed, reliability and design, as well as other improvements. For one thing, video calls (on what Skype calls the “call stage”) are getting a visual overhaul. New layouts and themes are on the way. You’ll be able to see yourself on the main view while you’re on a call, though you can hide your feed if you’d rather not look at your own face.
TECHNOLOGY
International Business Times

Microsoft Teases Skype Update With New Button Gradients, Meet Now Innovations

Microsoft on Monday unveiled its latest update on Skype featuring new button gradients, Meet Now and more innovations. In a blog post published on Sept. 27, the software giant discussed details on the changes it said will roll out in the next few months. While some Skype users could encounter the added features now, some may have to wait for the changes to take place.
SOFTWARE
radionowindy.com

Microsoft’s Unveils New Surface Laptop Studio Plus Eveything Else Announced During Its Surface Event

Apple and Samsung have been the talk of the tech world, but Microsoft said, wait a minute, we got some things to show y’all. Wednesday (Sep.22), Microsoft had plenty to show off to tech enthusiasts during its Microsoft Surface event. As expected, the tech giant revealed a new Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2, now equipped with a camera plus some other cool features, and even a NEW weird but still cool as hell flagship laptop and much more.
COMPUTERS
Android Headlines

Skype Reveals New Features Coming With Future Updates

Skype is revealing a handful of new features coming to the platform with future updates. The Microsoft-owned chat client offers an excellent preview of what’s to come in a blog post (via). Video calls or a call stage on Skype will witness a visual revamp with the inclusion of new...
TECHNOLOGY
windowscentral.com

Another 'new' Skype isn't going to save the platform

I have nothing against the specific features or changes on the way to Skype. TwinCam, which allows you to add a smartphone to a call to provide a second camera angle, actually sounds pretty cool. Customizable notification sounds, new themes, and new background options are also welcome additions. But I can't help but feel like we've heard this song and dance before.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Best Skype alternatives in 2021

The best alternatives to Skype provide a simple and easy way to connect with people using video and voice calling over the internet, without using Skype. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. Although Skype became one of the early success stories when it came to easy-access...
INTERNET
onmsft.com

Skype gets a modernized UI with latest Insider update

Last week, Microsoft's Skype team promised big things were coming to the platform as its newer more publicized cousin Teams continued to hog the company's conferencing and chat services spotlight. According to a recent press release, Skype users can expect to see performance improvements, UI updates and new features come to both desktop and mobile applications for the service.
TECHNOLOGY
gearjunkies.com

Accusonus unveils major updates to its flagship applications

Accusonus announces the biggest update of 2021 to all its flagship applications, including ERA Bundle, SFX Cellar and Voice Changer. The new product versions unveil significant innovations both on technology and user experience, allowing for even faster content creation. Here are some highlights:. The new ERA Bundle 6 has a...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Android 12 review

I don't care about any of the good features of Android 12 because those quick settings are an abomination. Who asked for this? Not actual Android users. This is a "Google thing" that the rest of us have to deal with now. It was created by and for them. Rating0...
TECHNOLOGY
phoronix.com

AMDGPU Linux Driver To Overhaul Its Approach To Device Enumeration

AMD's open-source Linux graphics driver engineers are working to overhaul how the initial driver loading with device enumeration happens to ultimately make it more robust. In the process though PCI IDs become less important and in turn less of an avenue for exposing possible indicators of new graphics cards. A...
COMPUTERS
gsmarena.com

T-Mobile unveils exclusive Google One Storage plan: $5/month for 500GB

T-Mobile customers will be able to buy a new storage tier that has not previously existed. A new 500GB storage plan on Google One will be available for $5 per month for existing T-Mobile customers. Although prices vary by country, the entry-level Google One plan in the US starts at...
TECHNOLOGY
