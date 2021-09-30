ABB Unveils World's Fastest Electric Car Charger

Brabus is back with yet another frankly outrageous car: the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, otherwise known as the fastest street-legal SUV in the world. In standard form, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S is still an incredibly fast SUV. But as per usual, this wasn’t enough for Brabus, which has tuned the twin-turbo V8 to produce 900 HP and a peak of 922 lb-ft of torque, with the latter actually being limited to 774 lb-ft. This comes as a result of building the car out to a displacement of 4.5 liters and by introducing a new high-performance forced induction system, which comes together to launch the car to 62 MPH in just 3.2 seconds and send it all the way to an electronically limited top speed of 205 MPH — meaning that, technically speaking, it could be more powerful and faster.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO