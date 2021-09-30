CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABB Unveils World's Fastest Electric Car Charger

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd. announced the launch of Terra 360 electric car charger with a maximum output of 360 kW, making it the fastest compared to other chargers currently available around the world. The device can deliver 100km of range in less than three minutes. The world's...

markets.businessinsider.com

