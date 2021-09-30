CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
H&M Group Q3 Profit Rises; Proposes Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The H&M group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) said it recorded increased profitability in third quarter mainly due to well-received collections with more full-price sales, lower markdowns and good cost control. Net sales in local currencies increased by 14 percent in the quarter. Excluding Asia and Oceania, sales in local currencies were back at the same level as before the pandemic, the Group noted.

