H&M Group Q3 Profit Rises; Proposes Dividend - Quick Facts

If you're a dividend investor, the 3rd quarter was probably one you'd prefer to forget. The late September swoon brought the total return on the S&P 500 down to just under 1% for the entire quarter, but most dividend ETFs failed to generate even that modest return. In fact, the ETF Action database that I use for my research shows just 8 funds returning 1% or more during Q3 and only one returning more than 2%.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO