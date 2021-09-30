CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeda Reaches Agreement With JCR Pharma To Commercialize JR-141 Outside Of U.S.

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPHF.PK, TAK) and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. have entered a collaboration and license agreement to commercialize JR-141, an investigational, next-generation recombinant fusion protein of an antibody against the human transferrin receptor and iduronate-2-sulfatase enzyme for the treatment of Hunter syndrome. Under the agreement, Takeda will exclusively commercialize JR-141 outside of the United States, including Canada, Europe, and other regions (excluding Japan and certain other Asia-Pacific countries).

