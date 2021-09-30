Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (09/30/21): TaylorMade OG Mini Driver

The Porsche 962 is undoubtedly one of the most successful race cars not only in the history of the German automaker but also in the entire history of motorsport. Because it was a long-lived model of which more than 125 examples were built, a large number of prototypes were retired when a series of rule changes were introduced to endurance racing in the early 1990s. By the first half of this decade, practically all built 962s came into obsolescence.

BUYING CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO