French Producer Price Inflation Accelerates

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - France's producer price inflation accelerated further in August, mainly driven by surging prices of coke and refined petroleum products, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed Thursday. The total producer price index rose 9.5 percent year-on-year following an 8.4 percent increase in July. Producer prices for coke and refined petroleum products jumped 63.7 percent year-on-year. Manufactured product prices rose 7.2 percent.

