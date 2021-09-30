Editor’s Pick: MIYACHI Going On Happy Hour Mid-Air In ‘What Happened’ Is More Than Just A Gag

Korean-American hip hop artist Dumbfoundead shared his thoughts on watching dubbed TV shows and films in his Fun With Dumb podcast. In the “Who Would Survive Squid Game?” episode, the rapper told his co-hosts Rick Lee a.k.a. LYRICKS and Steffie Baik about his own experience of watching dubbed TV and film when he migrated to the US from Argentina as a child. “When I first came to America, I spoke Spanish only… And I remember watching the Spanish channel, Univision, and then Chucky was on, and I remember Chucky be like, “Me llamó Chucky!” and it was way more scarier in Spanish than in English.”

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO