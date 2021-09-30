Editor’s Pick: MIYACHI Going On Happy Hour Mid-Air In ‘What Happened’ Is More Than Just A Gag
Japanese-American rapper MIYACHI is undisputedly both funny and a skilled rapper, but he is hardly a comedic rapper. The gags and the shticks he employs at times with his music is more pronounced and fully formed as the street reporter in his excellent KONBINI CONFESSIONS videos (konbini/コンビニ is Japanese for convenience store), where he ambushes unsuspecting (often drunk) strangers in different areas in Tokyo, including Shibuya, Ueno, and Shinjuku—asking questions such as, “What is the meaning of your life?” and “Please tell me your dark past.”hiphopdx.com
