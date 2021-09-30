What's Happening

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massac County, IL

By Terra Temple
 6 days ago

Massac County High School will hold its homecoming parade at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. This year's theme is "Wild, Wild, West." Anyone who would like to participate should contact MCHS teacher and student council sponsor Faith Jones at fjones@massac.org or call MCHS, 524-3440. Lineup is at 3 p.m. The route will follow Ninth Street, proceeding south on Market Street and ending at Washington Park, with those streets being closed from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Unit 1 student dismissal is at 2 p.m. MCHS Patriots will play against Herrin High School at 7 p.m. Friday with the homecoming coronation during half time.

