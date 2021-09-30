Lebold Mansion owner plans epic Halloween experience

As of September 1, it is officially fall in our household. Which means the hunt for our perfect Halloween costumes commences and I run ASAP to grab all the Walmart Halloween decor I can find. Walmart Halloween costumes are the best, because you can find a ton of variety, they offer a lot of sizes, and they’re never too expensive. Whether you’re looking for a cute couple’s Halloween costume, a baby Halloween costume, a toddler Halloween costume, or a Halloween costume for kids, Walmart Halloween costumes have got you covered. They have all of their Halloween stuff out right now, and if you can’t head over to their stores right now, there’s always online shopping. And their website has pages upon pages of Halloween costume options for everyone in your family.

