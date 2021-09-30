CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Lebold Mansion owner plans epic Halloween experience

dickinsonnewstimes.com
 6 days ago

A few years ago Joseph Tatner embarked on a search to find a house to fit his personality — and he found it, in Abilene.“What I really wanted was an Addams Family House,” Tatner said. “I look and act like Gomez Addams. I’m very passionate about pretty much everything, very ...

www.dickinsonnewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine and Her Husband, Roger, Have Faced Tough Challenges

A home requires good bones to stand the test of time, and so does a good marriage. So, if you have a deep affinity for shows that involve home renovation projects, you’re likely a fan of HGTV’s Good Bones. Starring the mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, the show follows the pair as they set out to rehabilitate houses in Indianapolis through their company, Two Chicks and a Hammer.
TV SERIES
Vice

Photographing a surreal road trip with Petra Collins

It's weird to be welcomed into another person's memories, to see the surface of a life as it was offered up to the camera while remaining blind to its depths. But Moni Haworth has always invited this voyeuristic edge. In her cult blog, Johnny's Bird, she followed the free bodies and freer spirits of Los Angeles's underground punk scene through pulsating clubs, musty motel rooms and dust-strewn highways as they seek to escape the "prescribed positivity" of our time.
PHOTOGRAPHY
MassLive.com

Halloween 2021: ‘Host’ named the scariest horror movie of all time, study suggests

“Host” was named the scariest horror movie of all time, followed by “Sinister” and “Insidious,” according to BroadBandChoices’ 2021 Science of Scare Project. “In an update to 2020′s Science of Scare study, ‘Host,’ a low budget movie shot entirely on Zoom during the pandemic, was found scientifically to be the scariest film of all time, sending audience heart rates as high as 130 BPM — beating 2020′s winner, ‘Sinister,’” the website said.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Epic
romper.com

Check Out This Epic List Of Walmart Halloween Costumes

As of September 1, it is officially fall in our household. Which means the hunt for our perfect Halloween costumes commences and I run ASAP to grab all the Walmart Halloween decor I can find. Walmart Halloween costumes are the best, because you can find a ton of variety, they offer a lot of sizes, and they’re never too expensive. Whether you’re looking for a cute couple’s Halloween costume, a baby Halloween costume, a toddler Halloween costume, or a Halloween costume for kids, Walmart Halloween costumes have got you covered. They have all of their Halloween stuff out right now, and if you can’t head over to their stores right now, there’s always online shopping. And their website has pages upon pages of Halloween costume options for everyone in your family.
SHOPPING
friscogov.com

Town of Frisco Halloween/Trick-or-Treat Street Survey for Frisco Business Owners

The Town of Frisco is requesting feedback from the business community regarding the return of Frisco’s Trick-or-Treat Street. The Town has received many questions about the return of Halloween celebrations/trick-or-treating to Frisco’s Main Street. As businesses are an integral part of making this event so fun, the Town would like input from business owners in Frisco on whetherthey would this event to return, as well as how we can make it better.
FRISCO, TX
Secret LA

Freeform’s Halloween Road Is Bringing A Bewitching Outdoor Walk-Thru To Heritage Square

Explore a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ village, a ‘Hocus Pocus’ drag show and “The Addams Family” mansion. Freeform’s beloved Halloween Road will be casting its spell on L.A. from October 1 through October 5. The fourth annual installment of this cinematic tradition will be an outdoor walk-thru. Angelenos will get to wander through the large-scale, fantastical displays and projections transforming the gothic Victorian-era homes of Heritage Square into a creepy holiday haven.
MOVIES
97ZOK

The Most Epic Friday the 13th Halloween Decoration is For Sale in Illinois

Do you know someone who is a big fan of horror films, specifically Friday The 13th?. File this under: "things nobody really needs but would be cool to have." I didn't watch anything from the Friday The 13th series until late in my teen years. Thankfully so because I would have had nightmares for sure. (Horror films were not my jam, I could barely handle Unsolved Mysteries.)
ILLINOIS STATE
bravotv.com

Destiney Rose Shares How to Host the Most Epic Halloween Party

Last year, Destiney Rose threw a Halloween dinner party, and the spooky gathering was so stunning that it left Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi "speechless." Everything from the eerie decor to the speciality drinks were perfectly festive — and now, the Shahs of Sunset cast member is sharing all of her top tips for throwing a jaw-dropping Halloween fete.
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Pets

19 Howlingly-Hilarious Dog & Owner Costumes to Win Halloween

From the spooky to the hilarious, these human and dog Halloween costumes are absolutely awesome!. You and your dog do everything together. So naturally it makes sense that you dress up in human and dog Halloween costumes. With Halloween right around the corner, is your costume ready? No? Then don't worry - we have some inspiration for you and your best friend.
PETS
Only In Southern California

Play A Part In An Immersive Horror Experience At Phillip’s Mansion In Southern California

Spooky season is upon us and Southern California definitely knows how to make the most of it. There are plenty of creep-tastic attractions around here that are meant to put you in a spooky mood, but this one-of-a-kind experience in Pomona is by far one of the most memorable. Delusion is an interactive horror theater in which guests can become part of the experience. Taking place in a historic mansion, prepare to feel as if you’ve stepped into a real-life horror movie when you take on this haunt that is officially open for the season!
POMONA, CA
DFW Community News

23 Awesome Halloween Science Experiments To Do At Home

Ooodles of inspiring Halloween science projects, experiments, ideas and seasonal recipes for play to make the most of Halloween for the kids this year. Get ready for a lot of messy fun this Halloween with deliciously ewwwy monster slime, play dough brain surgery, pumpkin goop, melting hands, candy experiments, spooky noise makers, fizzing eyeballs and so much more.
SCIENCE
967 The Eagle

The Most Epic Friday the 13th Halloween Decoration is For Sale in Illinois

Do you know someone who is a big fan of horror films, specifically Friday The 13th?. File this under: "things nobody really needs but would be cool to have." I didn't watch anything from the Friday The 13th series until late in my teen years. Thankfully so because I would have had nightmares for sure. (Horror films were not my jam, I could barely handle Unsolved Mysteries.)
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK Radio

The Most Epic Friday the 13th Halloween Decoration is For Sale in Illinois

Do you know someone who is a big fan of horror films, specifically Friday The 13th?. File this under: "things nobody really needs but would be cool to have." I didn't watch anything from the Friday The 13th series until late in my teen years. Thankfully so because I would have had nightmares for sure. (Horror films were not my jam, I could barely handle Unsolved Mysteries.)
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy