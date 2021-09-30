Bench: A Play in One Act at UNI Interpreters Theatre

Bench: A Play in One Act, Written and Directed by Jacob Westpfahl. The bombs have been dropped, and now you are stuck with the last person you would want to be trapped with waiting for help. It was a lovely day in the park. Now you have to talk. Remember those conversations you should have had? Now's your chance. Whether you like it or not, for better or for worse. Awkward silences and cold shoulders abound. It's going to get weird. A play in One Act.