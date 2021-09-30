CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Bench: A Play in One Act at UNI Interpreters Theatre

Bench: A Play in One Act, Written and Directed by Jacob Westpfahl. The bombs have been dropped, and now you are stuck with the last person you would want to be trapped with waiting for help. It was a lovely day in the park. Now you have to talk. Remember those conversations you should have had? Now's your chance. Whether you like it or not, for better or for worse. Awkward silences and cold shoulders abound. It's going to get weird. A play in One Act.

Watauga Democrat

Damn Tall Buildings to play App Theatre

BOONE – Brooklyn-based bluegrass music trio Damn Tall Buildings takes to the Appalachian Theatre stage on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. “If you like your bluegrass served with a little punch, attitude, grit and gravy, with that busking spirit that was so present and palpable in the early incarnations of Old Crow Medicine Show and made your realize that string band music could be so much more than fuddy-duddy reenactments by crusty ol’ relics, then the Damn Tall Buildings will slide in nice as a welcome addition to your listening rotation,” said Savingcountrymusic.com.
BOONE, NC
polk.edu

Polk State Theatre to open 2021-2022 season with New Play Readings

Polk State Theatre’s 2021-2022 season will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, with the opening of New Play Readings, which will include work from playwrights locally and from across the country, providing diverse and enriching entertainment for mature audiences to enjoy with performances throughout the weekend. All performances...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
prospectusnews.com

“Playing God” at Parkland Theatre Second Stage starts Sept. 30

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Actors’ Studio Series production of “Playing God,” written and directed by Felix Crim, will be coming to the Parkland Theatre Second Stage September 30–October 3. Life imitates art in this sophisticated drama exploring the premeditated murders of a serial killer. Follow our detectives as they unravel...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
troubonline.com

Theatre returns with homecoming revival of orientation play

For the first time in Franciscan University of Steubenville history, this year’s orientation play is being brought back for a reprise, said a co-director of the one-act. Senior Thomas Bodoh, who co-directed the play “Mr. Efficiency” with senior Brigita Ruta, worked on the one-act for over six months in preparation for its first three performances Aug. 21-22. Now “Mr. Efficiency” reprises Oct. 1-3 for homecoming weekend at the invitation of Juliana Daugherty, assistant vice president of Student Life services and events.
THEATER & DANCE
brownwoodtx.com

Theatre veteran brings director's skills to Lyric play

Darlyne Ervin is directing her first play at the Lyric Theatre, but she’s no newcomer to the directing world. Ervin, who moved with her husband, Andy, to Brownwood late last year, is the former chairman of the Communication and Theatre Department at Odessa College, and she taught theatre for a total of 36 years on college and high school levels. She now travels the state as a One Act Play adjudicator, judging play contests and conducting workshops.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Salina Post

Central Theatre to open season Friday with series of one-act plays

Salina Central High School thespians will kick off their 2021-22 season with a series of one-act plays. The one-acts are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in the Central auditorium. Tickets are $5 general admission. The audience members will be able to select their own seats in the auditorium and there will be no assigned seating. Masking is required for all audience members, according to information from Salina Central Theatre.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Theatre holding open auditions for holiday play

The Barton Community College Theatre Department students in collaboration with the Great Bend Community Theatre will hold open auditions for all ages for their holiday play “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 11-13 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. Those interested can go to auditions.bartontheatre.com to sign up. All roles and technical positions will be cast. The show will run December 10 – 12.
GREAT BEND, KS
Atlanta News

Aurora Theatre announces spectacular 2021-2022 season, set to play in new Lawrenceville Arts Center

Aurora Theatre is proud to announce its most anticipated season to date! Aurora Theatre’s2021-2022 Season will once again bring Atlanta audiences Broadway-caliber shows and jaw-dropping performances, all taking place in the brand-new Lawrenceville Arts Center. The lineup begins with the returning holiday-favorite CHRISTMAS CANTEEN, joined by the mysterious thriller FEEDING BEATRICE: A GOTHIC TALE, Broadway spectacular RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA and the world premiere of SWINDLERS.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
criernewsroom.com

The Abbey Players updates: Cabaret, Puffs, and Student One-Acts

Following a year of uncertainty from the pandemic, the Abbey Players are back for the fall semester with a line-up of shows for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and families to enjoy. According to Daniel Bird Tobin, the new director of the Abbey Players, the group has three major events planned for this semester.
und.edu

UND Theatre’s ‘Silent Sky’ plays Sept. 28-Oct. 2

True story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt will be followed by telescope viewing of night sky. UND Theatre returns to live productions with Silent Sky, which plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 at Burtness Theatre. The true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, who worked at the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
theappalachianonline.com

App State Theatre Department returns with The Thanksgiving Play

In their first in-person play in over a year, the App State Theatre Department offers a unique perspective to the Thanksgiving story with their upcoming event, The Thanksgiving Play. The Thanksgiving Play, written by Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse, is a satirical comedy about white people attempting to create a...
signalscv.com

‘Mamma Mia’ playing at Canyon Theatre Guild

The Canyon Theatre Guild announced the musical comedy “Mamma Mia” premiered at the Newhall theater this week, with shows continuing until the end of next month. “We wanted to bring something fun to the people of the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond,” the theater’s Executive Artistic Director TimBen Boydston said about the show in a prepared statement. “The ‘feel good’ music of ABBA, along with the funny and lighthearted story, make for perfect escapism. We are looking forward to putting a smile on people’s faces and a song in their hearts.”
thedailyreporter.com

Three one-act horror plays on stage at Quonset Hut

Looking for a fun and macabre way to celebrate the month that climaxes with Halloween? Look no further than the Quonset Hut Theater in Athens, where members of the Athens Community Theater (ACT) will present three one-act plays Oct. 8-10, at the 132 N. Capital Ave., downtown Athens location. Horror...
ATHENS, MI

