CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

City of Big Shoulders shrugs off Bears' threat to leave town

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — This is a town that respects a good hustle. Extortion wasn’t invented here, but it was darn near perfected. Which explains why The City of the Big Shoulders simply shrugged off the latest reports the Chicago Bears might move off the lakefront and into a new stadium in the suburbs.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Get Good News On David Montgomery

The Chicago Bears have reportedly received some good news on star running back David Montgomery on Monday. Montgomery, one of the top running backs in the NFL this season, suffered a gruesome-looking leg injury during Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions. The running back had to be helped off the field and was later ruled out.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Ap
Cleveland News - Fox 8

‘The city needed this’: Browns big win against Bears energizes fans

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A capacity crowd of 67,431 filled FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday afternoon to watch the Cleveland Browns trample the Chicago Bears with a final score of 26-6. As fans spilled out onto the street afterward you hear them still cheering, chanting and woofing up East 9th Street. “Awesome! Great!...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
arcamax.com

Timberwolves center Towns entering season with 'massive' chip on his shoulder

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns watched last spring as his friend and former Kentucky teammate Devin Booker advanced to the NBA Finals with Phoenix. He saw another skilled big man in Denver's Nikola Jokic, who at 26 is one year older than Towns, take home the MVP award and another in Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, also 26, win the title.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Political shrugs replace scramble for funding as Bears eye move to suburbs. ‘Cities are smarter now.’

The road from Soldier Field to Arlington International Racecourse is 31.2 miles and years in the making, marking it as potentially the longest and biggest scoring drive in Chicago Bears’ history. A lot has changed in the decades since Chicago last confronted the issue of a new playground for the Bears, before the team settled into a vastly remodeled and reconfigured Soldier Field in 2003 after ...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Time to build off of a big win against the Lions

It was supposed to rain, but it was all sunshine and smiles around the Chicago Bears as they easily handled the Detroit Lions 24-14 for their second win of the season. The Bears are now 2-2, and while that record is not great, this game definitely gives the team something to build upon.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Initial tests on David Montgomery’s knee reportedly don’t indicate a major injury after the Chicago Bears RB’s 2-TD day was cut short

When Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney saw running back David Montgomery go down in the fourth quarter Sunday at Soldier Field, he immediately became concerned for his teammate. Montgomery clutched his left knee after a 5-yard carry with 11 minutes to play in the 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions. Bears players kneeled on the field and sideline as trainers evaluated the injury, and ...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' David Montgomery: To undergo MRI on Monday

Montgomery is slated to have an MRI on his left knee Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. At the time Montgomery departed Sunday's 24-14 win against the Lions, he had 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Initial tests have revealed that he suffered a hyperextension, but the upcoming MRI may provide further clarity about the severity and potential absence. If Montgomery is forced to miss time, veteran Damien Williams should take over lead-back duties for the Bears, with rookie Khalil Herbert available for complementary work.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Bears RB David Montgomery Believed To Have Hyperextended Knee, More Tests Tomorrow

Bears RB David Montgomery suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of their Week 4 game against the Lions. Ian Rapoport reports that the initial belief is that Montgomery suffered a hyperextended knee that did not lead to a major knee injury. Montgomery is still expected to undergo more...
NFL
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni To Speak With Media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles recorded another loss on Sunday as Andy Reid returned to Lincoln Financial Field. The Chiefs beat the Birds 42-30 and the Eagles are now 1-3. On Sunday, head coach Nick Sirianni said his primary emotion and assessment after the game was that he’s down about the loss, but he still saw ways the Eagles can improve. “You’re upset,” Sirianni said. “You’re furious that you go to 1-3. But we can also see there are some things that are to build on there. The self-inflicted wounds have to stop. I know I sound the same, but it’s still true. We have to stop the self-inflicted wounds of putting ourselves in holes with penalties.” Sirianni is expected to speak with the media again Monday afternoon. The press conference is set for 2:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly. What: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to address the media When: Monday, Oct. 4 Time: 2:45 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
Frankfort Times

Offensive line woes doom Raiders in 1st loss of season

The offensive line problems that have plagued the Las Vegas Raiders early this season finally led to a loss. The young group couldn't create any room in the running game or protect Derek Carr well enough against Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers in a 28-14 loss on Monday night.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy