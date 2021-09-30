City of Big Shoulders shrugs off Bears' threat to leave town
CHICAGO (AP) — This is a town that respects a good hustle. Extortion wasn’t invented here, but it was darn near perfected. Which explains why The City of the Big Shoulders simply shrugged off the latest reports the Chicago Bears might move off the lakefront and into a new stadium in the suburbs.
The Chicago Bears have made a purchase that could lead to the team leaving the historic Soldier Field behind. The Chicago Bears could be moving out of the city and Soldier Field. Tuesday evening, Scott Powers of The Athletic broke the news that the Chicago Bears signed a purchase agreement...
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears likely are moving to Arlington Heights sooner or later, so it probably is in the city’s best interest to get over the hurt feelings and send them packing as soon as possible. Let them buy their way out of the lease that runs through 2033,...
The road from Soldier Field to Arlington International Racecourse is 31.2 miles and years in the making, marking it as potentially the longest and biggest scoring drive in Chicago Bears’ history. A lot has changed in the decades since Chicago last confronted the issue of a new playground for the Bears, before the team settled into a vastly remodeled and reconfigured Soldier Field in 2003 after ...
Montgomery is slated to have an MRI on his left knee Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. At the time Montgomery departed Sunday's 24-14 win against the Lions, he had 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Initial tests have revealed that he suffered a hyperextension, but the upcoming MRI may provide further clarity about the severity and potential absence. If Montgomery is forced to miss time, veteran Damien Williams should take over lead-back duties for the Bears, with rookie Khalil Herbert available for complementary work.
Bears RB David Montgomery suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of their Week 4 game against the Lions. Ian Rapoport reports that the initial belief is that Montgomery suffered a hyperextended knee that did not lead to a major knee injury. Montgomery is still expected to undergo more...
