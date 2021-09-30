Commentary: We need a constitutional amendment on money in politics

Elections come and go, but political divides remain. During times of political divisiveness, it is so important for leaders in the workplace to check in on the well-being of their team members. It is appropriate to do this on all levels of the organization. It can start with a message from key leadership indicating that your organization cares about the well-being of all of its employees, acknowledging that there are fears and distress on both sides, and highlighting Employee Assistance Plan (EAP) services for those seeking additional support to cope. Individual leaders should also check in on their team on a one-on-one basis to communicate that they care about every individual’s personal well-being. Trust and safety in the work environment is one of the most important factors for people to be positively engaged in their work.

ELECTIONS ・ 9 HOURS AGO