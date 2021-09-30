CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: We need a constitutional amendment on money in politics

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We're under an avalanche. No one can hear us, and we can't hear each other." That's my friend, David Trahan. He's a logger in Waldoboro, Maine. He's also a former Republican senator in the state Legislature and leads the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine. Trahan and SAM represent the interests of 300,000 Maine people who hunt, fish and trap in the state's vast woods, rivers and lakes. SAM is also Maine's leading advocate in defense of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

